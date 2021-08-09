Movie filmed locally during Polar Vortex to premiere on Lake Geneva big screen

Red carpet arrivals will begin at 6 p.m., the screening will begin at 7:30 p.m., followed by an after party in the piano lounge. There will also be a Q&A segment in Theater 8 following the film.

“We started with two screens just because we realized cast and crew and their families and friends alone would fill a whole theater,” Rayniak said. “We sold out in like two or three days.”

So, they opened a third theater, which also sold out. As of Wednesday, 22 seats remained in the fourth and final theater.

“It just keep selling out, which is really good,” Rayniak said.

Tickets are $25 and available at whocanyoublame.com/tickets.

Rayniak said he is excited to see viewers’ reactions.

“You forget what it’s like to sit back and actually watch what you have created with a bunch of people,” Rayniak said. “That feeling of sitting in the audience among other people and experiencing it with them ... there is no more rewarding feeling.”

Script by Blake

Blake, a 2001 graduate of Central High School, and Rayniak, a 2001 graduate of Wilmot High School, began making films together when they were in grade school.