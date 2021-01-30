Mt. Zion Lutheran Church serves up breakfast and groceries to community residents.

Mt. Zion Lutheran Church served up a curbside helping hand — pancakes and a bag of groceries to go — Saturday to assist those hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Volunteers made pancakes and helped fill 70 grocery bags to hand out to residents who drove or walked into the Mt. Zion parking lot, 5927 37th Ave.

Pastor Scott Bergemann said he sent out direct mail invitations hoping to attract enough people for the mornig event.

“This is the first time we’re doing this,” Rev. Bergemann said. “We usually do something for the holidays, but the pandemic has hit so many people. Some are without jobs and are trying to make it during these trying times.”

Each grocery bag included non-perishable foods including canned vegetables, a box of breakfast cereal, pasta, peanut butter, canned spaghetti, soup, broth and napkins and something special — a $10 Speedway gift card. People who drove up with children in their vehicles also got neatly wrapped leftover Christmas presents. The groceries and presents were all donated by church members.

They also got a Styrofoam box of hot pancakes that had been cooked by church chef Zach Burton. Burton cooked more than 200 pancakes by 11 a.m.