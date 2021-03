Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 5927 37th Ave., is planning a pancake breakfast and food bag giveaway from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

This is the second food give away that Mt. Zion has hosted this year.

Each grocery bag will include non-perishable foods. During the first giveaway in January, the church included canned vegetables, a box of breakfast cereal, pasta, peanut butter, soup, broth and other food items.

To learn more about Mt. Zion, go to mtzion.org. The pastor is Scott Bergemann.

