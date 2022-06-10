Multiple agencies assist Zion Fire Department with structure fire

Assisted by other departments and agencies, Zion Fire Department fought a residential structure fire for nearly three hours Friday morning. The home and its contents were called a total loss and estimated at $85.000.

According to Battalion Chief Eric Troy, ZFD received the call to respond to a fire in the 2300 block of Gilboa Avenue at 3:41 p.m. The last units left the scene at 6:24 a.m. According to Troy, crews arrived on the scene and found the front of the building well involved in fire. The occupants were out of the house with reports of a dog still inside.

A ZFD release said multiple hose lines were deployed and crews had the fire under control within approximately 20 minutes. The fire extended into the attic area of the home. The dog was rescued but did not survive, despite rescue efforts by paramedics and police officers on scene. The home is not suitable for occupancy at this time, the fire department reported.

An adjacent home suffered significant heat damage from the structure on fire. Apparatus from several departments were on the scene, Mutual Aid Received and staffing were on scene Zion, Winthrop Harbor, Beach Park, Gurnee, Pleasant Prairie and Newport.

The fire cause and point of origin are under investigation with assistance from the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office. There were no injuries to civilians or fire personnel.

