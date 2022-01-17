 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking topical

Multiple fatalities reported in Kenosha apartment fire

Kenosha police have confirmed that there are multiple fatalities resulting from a Monday fire in an apartment complex on the city's north side.

Firefighters were dispatched at about 9:30 p.m. to a report of a fire at the Saxony Manor complex located at 22nd Avenue and 18th Street.

According to its website, Saxony Manor offers apartments for income-eligible person ages 62 years and older at several buildings on an 18-acre site at 1850 22nd Ave. The complex is run by the nonprofit Mercy Housing.

This is a developing story and the Kenosha News has a reporter on scene.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Fake COVID-19 Testing Sites Are Popping Up Amid Omicron Surge

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert