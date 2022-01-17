Multiple fatalities reported in Kenosha apartment fire

Kenosha police have confirmed that there are multiple fatalities resulting from a Monday fire in an apartment complex on the city's north side.

Firefighters were dispatched at about 9:30 p.m. to a report of a fire at the Saxony Manor complex located at 22nd Avenue and 18th Street.

According to its website, Saxony Manor offers apartments for income-eligible person ages 62 years and older at several buildings on an 18-acre site at 1850 22nd Ave. The complex is run by the nonprofit Mercy Housing.

This is a developing story and the Kenosha News has a reporter on scene.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.

