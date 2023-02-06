Personnel and equipment from several Kenosha County fire departments responded to a residential house fire in Zion Sunday afternoon that left the structure unlivable.
The Zion Fire and Rescue Department indicated an initial alarm at about 11:49 a.m. was quickly upgraded to include calls to several other area deapartments, including several from across the boarder in Wisconsin.
Zion fire crews arrived in the 2800 block of Ezekial Avenue to find heavy smoke and fire at the rear of the second and third floor of a residential building. The occupant was out of the structure and informed the incident commander that no one else was inside.
Multiple hose lines were deployed on the interior and exterior of the structure, and a ladder truck was used to remove roofing material and siding from the house to eliminate the chance of rekindling.
There were no injuries, but the home is uninhabitable at this time according to the release. The origin of the fire is suspected to be in the second floor, but the cause is still under investigation.
Damage is estimated to be about $100,000 for the structure and contents.
Engines and personal assisted from numerous Illinois and Wisconsin departments, including: engines from Winthrop Harbor, Beach Park, Gurnee, Waukegan and Kenosha; ladder trucks from Bristol and Pleasant Prairie; ambulances from Newport and Lake Villa; and additional fire chiefs from Newport, Pleasant Prairie, Gurnee and Waukegan.
What to do after a house fire
Call 911
Seek medical help immediately if anyone was injured
Let family and friends know you’re OK
Stay out of your damaged home
Secure the site
Get help from local disaster relief services
Call your landlord
Contact your insurance company
Replace important documents lost in the fire
Save your receipts for any spending related to the fire
Check for structural damage
Check your utilities
Replace your drywall
Clean out your home
Install new smoke alarms
If you have to move, notify others of your new address
