Multiple fire departments respond to mid-Saturday fire at J&M's Bar and Grill in Somers

  • Updated
  • Comments

SOMERS -- Multiple fire departments are on scene at a structure fire at the site of J&M's Bar and Grill, 8013 12th St. in Somers.

The fire call late Saturday morning originally came in for smoke showing at the scene and has been upgraded by calling in a box alarm.

The Somers Fire Department is being assisted by units called in including an engine from the Southshore Fire Department, a Pleasant Prairie fire truck, tenders from Paris and Kansasville departments, as well as equipment and personnel from Pleasant Prairie, Bristol, Union Grove, Salem and the Racine Fire Belles.

This is an ongoing story. Check back here for updates.

