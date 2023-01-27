Multiple-vehicle pileup backs up traffic on northbound I-94

A multiple-vehicle accident had traffic on Interstate 94 northbound backed up Friday afternoon as emergency crews tended to the scene and worked to restore the flow of traffic.

Multiple law enforcement and emergency crews from across Kenosha County and several from Illinois responded to a multiple-vehicle crash on northbound I-94 in Kenosha County just north of the intersection of County Hwy. ML, at about 1:10 p.m. Friday.

Numerous vehicles, including several semi-trucks, were involved in the crash. As of press time, there were no immediate reports on possible injuries, nor was there a complete list of damaged or involved vehicles.

Among the vehicles damaged was a white sedan with extensive front-end damage after colliding with a semi-truck. A gray SUV's hood was partially pinned underneath the trailer of another semi-truck, and a second white SUV had apparently either crashed into the rear of the gray SUV, or collided with the barrier to avoid it. A semi-truck had jack-knifed and was sitting sideways across several lanes.

Initial emergency radio chatter reported several entrapments at the scene. Some traffic was rerouted around the crashes onto side roads.

Weather conditions, including snow squalls and blowing snow, likely were a contributing factor.

Emergency units, including multiple ambulances, and personnel were called in from Bristol, Pleasant Prairie, Wheatland, Newport, Salem Lakes, Kenosha, Somers, and Antioch, Ill., along with the Flight for Life helicopter.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated.

