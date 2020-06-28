Muncipal Drunken Driving Convictions

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chan W. Brown of Kenosha was fined $911 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. His driver’s license was revoked for eight months and he was ordered to use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.

Robert M. Conforti of Kenosha was fined $766.50 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. His driver’s license was revoked for six months and he was ordered to undergo an alcohol assessment.

Paris N. Curry of Gurnee, Ill., was fined $924 on a charge of driving while intoxicated, driver’s license was revoked for nine months and ordered to undergo an alcohol assessment.

Kimberly A. Deberge of Kenosha was fined $861 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Her driver’s license was revoked for eight months and she was ordered to undergo an alcohol assessment.

Andrew T. Froh of Kenosha was fined $766.50 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. His driver’s license was revoked for six months and he was ordered to undergo an alcohol assessment.

Benjamin A. Gesell of Kenosha was fined $766.50 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. His driver’s license was revoked for six months and he was ordered to undergo an alcohol assessment.