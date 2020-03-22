Municipal Court Drunken Driving Convictions
  • Updated
court gavel

Diana Barrera of Waukegan, Ill., was fined $766.50 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Her driver's license was revoked for six months, and she was ordered to undergo an alcohol assessment.

Neil A. Evert of Kenosha was fined $974 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. His driver's license was revoked for nine months; he was ordered to use an interlock device; and must undergo an alcohol assessment.

Arin J. Ficker of Pleasant Prairie was fined $848 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. His driver's license was revoked for seven months; he was ordered to use an interlock device; and must undergo an alcohol assessment.

Tabatha J. Greco of Kenosha was fined $974 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Her driver's license was revoked for nine months; she was ordered to use an interlock device; and must undergo an alcohol assessment.

Ethan P. Jorgensen of Kenosha was fined $798 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. His driver's license was revoked for seven months and he must undergo an alcohol assessment.

Leeandra J. Klemm of Kenosha was fined $798 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Her driver's license was revoked for seven months and she must undergo an alcohol assessment.

Jose Morales of Kenosha was fined $974 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Her driver's license was revoked for nine months; she was ordered to use an interlock device; and must undergo an alcohol assessment.

Alejandro A. Nunez-Perez of Burlington was fined $974 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. His driver's license was revoked for nine months; he was ordered to use an interlock device; and must undergo an alcohol assessment.

Ryan C. O'Toole of Pleasant Prairie was fined $798 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. His driver's license was revoked for seven months and he must undergo an alcohol assessment.

Alexander M. Ricchio of Kenosha was fined $974 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. His driver's license was revoked for nine months; he was ordered to use an interlock device; and must undergo an alcohol assessment.

Emily E. Shank of Kenosha was fined $861 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Her driver's license was revoked for seven months; she was ordered to use an interlock device; and she was ordered to undergo an alcohol assessment.

Kyle R. Snell of Kenosha was fined $974 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. His driver's license was revoked for nine months; he was ordered to use an interlock device; and must undergo an alcohol assessment.

