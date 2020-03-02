Municipal drunken driving convictions for February

Joshua R. Aragon, of Kenosha, was fined $974 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. His driver’s license was revoked for nine months, he must use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.

Scotty Bell, of Loogootee, Ind., was fined $911 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. His driver’s license was revoked for seven months, he must use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.

Matthew C. Block, of Kenosha, was fined $974 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. His driver’s license was revoked for nine months, he must use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.

Ramona R. Davalos, of Mt. Pleasant, was fined $861 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Her driver’s license was revoked for eight months and she must undergo an alcohol assessment.

Emily Figueroa, of Kenosha, was fined $974 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Her driver’s license was revoked for nine months, she must use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.