Municipal drunken driving convictions for February

Joshua R. Aragon, of Kenosha, was fined $974 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. His driver’s license was revoked for nine months, he must use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.
Scotty Bell, of Loogootee, Ind., was fined $911 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. His driver’s license was revoked for seven months, he must use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.
Matthew C. Block, of Kenosha, was fined $974 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. His driver’s license was revoked for nine months, he must use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.
Ramona R. Davalos, of Mt. Pleasant, was fined $861 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Her driver’s license was revoked for eight months and she must undergo an alcohol assessment.
Emily Figueroa, of Kenosha, was fined $974 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Her driver’s license was revoked for nine months, she must use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.
Richard M. Flad, of Kenosha, was fined $798 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. His driver’s license was revoked for six months and he must undergo an alcohol assessment.
Rebecca Garcia, of Kenosha, was fined $974 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Her driver’s license was revoked for nine months, she must use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.
Jermaine D. Hubbard, of Kenosha, was fined $974 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. His driver’s license was revoked for nine months, he must use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.
Donald J. Jerzierski, of Kenosha, was fined $798 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. His driver’s license was revoked for six months and he must undergo an alcohol assessment.
Catherine R. Ladwig, of Kenosha, was fined $924 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Her driver’s license was revoked for eight months and she must undergo an alcohol assessment.
William S. Lee, of Kenosha, was fined $861 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. His driver’s license was revoked for seven months and he must undergo an alcohol assessment.
Tom A. Nordquist, of Kenosha, was fined $911 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. His driver’s license was revoked for eight months, he must use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.
Jennifer L. Okray, of Antioch, Ill., was fined $766.50 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Her driver’s license was revoked for six months and she must undergo an alcohol assessment.
Beverly Orlik, of Kenosha, was fined $974 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Her driver’s license was revoked for nine months, she must use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.
Paul G. Pillizzi, of Kenosha, was fined $848 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. His driver’s license was revoked for seven months, he must use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.
Parris P. Williams, of Kenosha, was fined $798 on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Her driver’s license was revoked for seven months and she must undergo an alcohol assessment.
Here are photos taken at the various events that took place in Kenosha County between Jan. 24 and Jan. 26, 2020.