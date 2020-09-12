MUNICIPAL DRUNKEN DRIVING CONVICTIONS

Jeffery A. Beck, of Kenosha, was fined $911 and his driver’s license was revoked for nine months on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was ordered to use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.
Nathaniel K. Becker, of Kenosha, was fined $766.50 and his license was evoked for sixth months on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was ordered to undergo an alcohol assessment.
Nikos A. Cotto, of Kenosha, was fined $924 and his license was evoked for nine months on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was ordered to undergo an alcohol assessment.
Kirsten J. Dissmore, of Kenosha, was fined $861 and her license was evoked for seven months on a charge of driving while intoxicated. She was ordered to undergo an alcohol assessment.
Kurt R. Francis, of Mt. Pleasant, was fined $898 and his driver’s license was revoked for seven months on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was ordered to use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.
Sidney Gardner, of Kenosha, was fined $924 and his driver’s license was revoked for nine months on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was ordered to undergo an alcohol assessment.
Dakota A. Hancock-Rogers, of Kenosha, was fined $974 and driver’s license was revoked for nine months on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Hancock-Rogers was ordered to use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.
Enyrah E. Murry, of Kenosha, was fined $798 and driver’s license was revoked on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Murry was ordered to undergo an alcohol assessment.
James R. Nalls, of Kenosha, was fined $974 and his driver’s license was revoked for nine months on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was ordered to use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.
Donald L. Quigley, of Kenosha, was fined $911 and his driver’s license was revoked for eight months on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was ordered to use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.
Jessica G. Simons, of Burlington, was fined $924 and her driver’s license was revoked for nine months on a charge of driving while intoxicated. She was ordered to undergo an alcohol assessment.
Faye D. Simonz, of Kenosha, was fined $766.50 and driver’s license was revoked for six months on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Simonz was ordered to undergo an alcohol assessment.
Lavarion A. Stanley-Wells, of Madison, was fined $924 and his driver’s license was revoked for nine months on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was ordered to undergo an alcohol assessment.
Sebastian N. Sturino, of Kenosha, was fined $974 and his driver’s license was revoked for nine months on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was ordered to use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.
Anthony Torres, of Kenosha, was fined $848 and his driver’s license was revoked for seven months on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was ordered to use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.
