MUNICIPAL DRUNKEN DRIVING CONVICTIONS

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jeffery A. Beck, of Kenosha, was fined $911 and his driver’s license was revoked for nine months on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was ordered to use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.

Nathaniel K. Becker, of Kenosha, was fined $766.50 and his license was evoked for sixth months on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was ordered to undergo an alcohol assessment.

Nikos A. Cotto, of Kenosha, was fined $924 and his license was evoked for nine months on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was ordered to undergo an alcohol assessment.

Kirsten J. Dissmore, of Kenosha, was fined $861 and her license was evoked for seven months on a charge of driving while intoxicated. She was ordered to undergo an alcohol assessment.

Kurt R. Francis, of Mt. Pleasant, was fined $898 and his driver’s license was revoked for seven months on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was ordered to use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.

Sidney Gardner, of Kenosha, was fined $924 and his driver’s license was revoked for nine months on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was ordered to undergo an alcohol assessment.