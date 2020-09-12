 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MUNICIPAL DRUNKEN DRIVING CONVICTIONS
View Comments

MUNICIPAL DRUNKEN DRIVING CONVICTIONS

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Jeffery A. Beck, of Kenosha, was fined $911 and his driver’s license was revoked for nine months on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was ordered to use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.

Nathaniel K. Becker, of Kenosha, was fined $766.50 and his license was evoked for sixth months on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was ordered to undergo an alcohol assessment.

Nikos A. Cotto, of Kenosha, was fined $924 and his license was evoked for nine months on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was ordered to undergo an alcohol assessment.

Kirsten J. Dissmore, of Kenosha, was fined $861 and her license was evoked for seven months on a charge of driving while intoxicated. She was ordered to undergo an alcohol assessment.

Kurt R. Francis, of Mt. Pleasant, was fined $898 and his driver’s license was revoked for seven months on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was ordered to use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.

Sidney Gardner, of Kenosha, was fined $924 and his driver’s license was revoked for nine months on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was ordered to undergo an alcohol assessment.

Dakota A. Hancock-Rogers, of Kenosha, was fined $974 and driver’s license was revoked for nine months on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Hancock-Rogers was ordered to use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.

Enyrah E. Murry, of Kenosha, was fined $798 and driver’s license was revoked on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Murry was ordered to undergo an alcohol assessment.

James R. Nalls, of Kenosha, was fined $974 and his driver’s license was revoked for nine months on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was ordered to use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.

Donald L. Quigley, of Kenosha, was fined $911 and his driver’s license was revoked for eight months on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was ordered to use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.

Jessica G. Simons, of Burlington, was fined $924 and her driver’s license was revoked for nine months on a charge of driving while intoxicated. She was ordered to undergo an alcohol assessment.

Faye D. Simonz, of Kenosha, was fined $766.50 and driver’s license was revoked for six months on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Simonz was ordered to undergo an alcohol assessment.

Lavarion A. Stanley-Wells, of Madison, was fined $924 and his driver’s license was revoked for nine months on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was ordered to undergo an alcohol assessment.

Sebastian N. Sturino, of Kenosha, was fined $974 and his driver’s license was revoked for nine months on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was ordered to use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.

Anthony Torres, of Kenosha, was fined $848 and his driver’s license was revoked for seven months on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was ordered to use an ignition interlock device and undergo an alcohol assessment.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lawyer defending accused Kenosha shooter resigns from defense fund to avoid 'appearance' of conflicts of interest
Crime & Courts

Lawyer defending accused Kenosha shooter resigns from defense fund to avoid 'appearance' of conflicts of interest

  • Updated

Attorney John Pierce acknowledged in New York court documents earlier this year that he had failed to pay Karish Kapital $4 million for cash advances it had made to Pierce's firm, which also has a much large payment of $65 million looming for another investor. In a Saturday afternoon tweet, Pierce said that claims that his firm was still in debt is "Total fake news."

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Elections Administrator Wolfe on Expectations for Election Results

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert