Municipal fine for inciting violence to increase more than tenfold

Griffin said she could not support raising the bond.

“I was told that this is to deter violence and I don’t see this as deterring violence,” she said. “I don’t see how people will know that this is what is really going on."

Griffin said she felt that increasing bond was “opportunistic.”

Ald. Anthony Kennedy said if the increase is meant to be preventive, the information was not widely disseminated to those affected.

“Those people who violate this particular ordinance in reference to wanting to make a statement or in support of some kind of ideology, I don’t think this is going to deter them from wanting to make that statement,” he said.

Kennedy called the measure a “tone deaf move” and questioned the timing in bringing the matter forward as the city has also looked to work on police, community and race relations following Blake’s shooting. That event brought on peaceful protests, but also violence and destruction.

“We go to the community and ask the community for their help and then we come back with these kinds of measures, which I don’t know whether it instills trust or not,” he said.

