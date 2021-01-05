Municipal fine for inciting violence to increase more than tenfold

The price for inciting violence in Kenosha has become much more expensive.
The City Council on Monday night vote 9-7 to narrowly approve raising the bond for the municipal violation more than tenfold: $124 to $1,321.
Alds. Rocco LaMacchia, Dave Paff, Bruce Fox, Mitchell Pedersen, Curt Wilson, Daniel Prozanski, Jack Rose, Vince Ruffalo and David Bogdala voted in favor of the increase. Alds. Bill Siel, Jan Michalski, Holly Kangas, Shayna Griffin, Keith Rosenberg, Anthony Kennedy and Rollin Pizzala opposed the measure. Ald. Eric Haugaard abstained after missing discussions due to phone-in issues. The council continues to meet via phone teleconference due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision to raise the fine for inciting violence came as the council also considered, and later unanimously approved, an emergency declaration in anticipation of civil unrest ahead of a decision by Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley whether to issue criminal charges against Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey, who is white, who shot Jacob Blake multiple time in the back while trying to apprehend him. Blake, who is Black, is now paralyzed.
Paff said he was in full support increasing the bond.
“I’m hopeful that the municipal judge does not have to, in any case, issue this citation,” he said. “I do feel it is a deterrent in terms of those who feel as though they would oppose the ordinances of the community.”
Griffin said she could not support raising the bond.
“I was told that this is to deter violence and I don’t see this as deterring violence,” she said. “I don’t see how people will know that this is what is really going on."
Griffin said she felt that increasing bond was “opportunistic.”
Ald. Anthony Kennedy said if the increase is meant to be preventive, the information was not widely disseminated to those affected.
“Those people who violate this particular ordinance in reference to wanting to make a statement or in support of some kind of ideology, I don’t think this is going to deter them from wanting to make that statement,” he said.
Kennedy called the measure a “tone deaf move” and questioned the timing in bringing the matter forward as the city has also looked to work on police, community and race relations following Blake’s shooting. That event brought on peaceful protests, but also violence and destruction.
“We go to the community and ask the community for their help and then we come back with these kinds of measures, which I don’t know whether it instills trust or not,” he said.