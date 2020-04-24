Municipal pools to remain closed in 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Those hoping to wash off those COVID-19 stresses in municipal pools will have to wait until 2021.

The city of Kenosha announced Friday that the public swimming pools at Washington Park and Anderson Park will remain closed for the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"City administration decided against opening the pools as usual in June, in light of social distancing guidelines during the pandemic, and the difficulty of keeping people apart in the pool," the city said in a release.

Officials stated that opening the pools later in the season was "not a viable option" because lifeguards are required to keep the pools a safe environment, and opening the pools for a partial season would pose challenged with filling those positions with only a few weeks of work available, the city's release stated.

