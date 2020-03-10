Municipalities set dates, hours for early voting

Municipalities throughout Kenosha County have established dates and hours for in-person early voting in advance of the April 7 election:

Kenosha

Location: Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 104

Dates: March 23-April 3 (weekdays only)

Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day except April 3, when voting will be extended to 5 p.m.

Brighton

Location: Town Hall, 25000 Burlington Road

Dates: March 23-April 3, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 8 a.m to 1 p.m. Friday

Bristol

Location: Village Hall, 19801 83rd St.

Dates: March 18-April 3 (weekdays only)

Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. except April 3, when voting will be extended to 5 p.m.

Genoa City

Location: Village Hall, 755 Fellows Road