Municipalities set dates, hours for early voting

Voters make their marks at the Wheatland Town Hall during the Feb. 18, 2020, primary election. Early voting in advance of the April 7 election starts as early as March 17 in some Kenosha County municipalities

Municipalities throughout Kenosha County have established dates and hours for in-person early voting in advance of the April 7 election:

Kenosha

Location: Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 104

Dates: March 23-April 3 (weekdays only)

Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day except April 3, when voting will be extended to 5 p.m.

Brighton

Location: Town Hall, 25000 Burlington Road

Dates: March 23-April 3, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 8 a.m to 1 p.m. Friday

Bristol

Location: Village Hall, 19801 83rd St.

Dates: March 18-April 3 (weekdays only)

Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. except April 3, when voting will be extended to 5 p.m.

Genoa City

Location: Village Hall, 755 Fellows Road

Dates: March 16-April 3 (weekdays only)

Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Paddock Lake

Location: Village Hall, 6969 236th Ave.

Dates: March 17-April 3 (weekdays only)

Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Paris

Location: Town Hall, 16607 Burlington Road

Dates: March 23-April 3, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pleasant Prairie

Location: Village Hall auditorium (south entrance), 9915 39th ave.

Dates: March 23-April 3 (weekdays only)

Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (weekdays only) except April 3, when hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Randall

Location: Town Hall, 34530 Bassett Road

Dates: March 17-April 2, Monday through Thursday

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed noon to 1 p.m.)

Salem Lakes

Location: Village Hall, 9814 Antioch Road

Dates: March 18-April 3 (weekdays only)

Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 18-27; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 30-April 3

Somers

Location: Town/Village Hall, 7511 12th St.

Dates: March 17-April 3 (weekdays only)

Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. except April 3, when voting will be extended to 5 p.m.

Twin Lakes

Location: Village Hall, 108 E. Main St.

Dates: March 17-April 3 (weekdays only)

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wheatland

Location: Town Hall, 34315 Geneva Road

Dates: March 17-April 3 (weekdays only)

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

