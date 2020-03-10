Municipalities set dates, hours for early voting

Municipalities throughout Kenosha County have established dates and hours for in-person early voting in advance of the April 7 election:
Kenosha
Location: Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 104
Dates: March 23-April 3 (weekdays only)
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day except April 3, when voting will be extended to 5 p.m.
Brighton
Location: Town Hall, 25000 Burlington Road
Dates: March 23-April 3, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 8 a.m to 1 p.m. Friday
Bristol
Location: Village Hall, 19801 83rd St.
Dates: March 18-April 3 (weekdays only)
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. except April 3, when voting will be extended to 5 p.m.
Genoa City
Location: Village Hall, 755 Fellows Road
Dates: March 16-April 3 (weekdays only)
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Paddock Lake
Location: Village Hall, 6969 236th Ave.
Dates: March 17-April 3 (weekdays only)
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Paris
Location: Town Hall, 16607 Burlington Road
Dates: March 23-April 3, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Pleasant Prairie
Location: Village Hall auditorium (south entrance), 9915 39th ave.
Dates: March 23-April 3 (weekdays only)
Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (weekdays only) except April 3, when hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Randall
Location: Town Hall, 34530 Bassett Road
Dates: March 17-April 2, Monday through Thursday
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed noon to 1 p.m.)
Salem Lakes
Location: Village Hall, 9814 Antioch Road
Dates: March 18-April 3 (weekdays only)
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 18-27; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 30-April 3
Somers
Location: Town/Village Hall, 7511 12th St.
Dates: March 17-April 3 (weekdays only)
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. except April 3, when voting will be extended to 5 p.m.
Twin Lakes
Location: Village Hall, 108 E. Main St.
Dates: March 17-April 3 (weekdays only)
Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Wheatland
Location: Town Hall, 34315 Geneva Road
Dates: March 17-April 3 (weekdays only)
Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.