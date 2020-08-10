Mural to be a public art project

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TREVOR — A vision of a colorful, welcoming mural on the facade of the Sharing Center by executive director Sharon Pomaville is coming to fruition with the help of Salem School art teachers Sara Grabarec and Brittany Stalker.

Grabarec and Stalker — and Grabarec’s daughter Emily, 13 — put the finishing touches on the outline of the whimsical naturescape mural Friday that will beautify the east side of the building, visible by tens of thousands of motorists traveling on Highway C each month. It features a sun, flowers, swirls of wind, clouds and stars.

It will now be a public art project with members of the school’s mural club and the general public invited to help paint it.

“We wanted it to be something bold and colorful,” Grabarec said.

Stalker said the majority of the outline was projected onto the building and traced. Lift Pro and Lee Plumbing donated the use of a mechanical lift so they could trace the outline, which reached the peak of the roof.

They worked freehand Friday to complete the design.