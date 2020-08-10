Mural to be a public art project

TREVOR — A vision of a colorful, welcoming mural on the facade of the Sharing Center by executive director Sharon Pomaville is coming to fruition with the help of Salem School art teachers Sara Grabarec and Brittany Stalker.
Grabarec and Stalker — and Grabarec’s daughter Emily, 13 — put the finishing touches on the outline of the whimsical naturescape mural Friday that will beautify the east side of the building, visible by tens of thousands of motorists traveling on Highway C each month. It features a sun, flowers, swirls of wind, clouds and stars.
It will now be a public art project with members of the school’s mural club and the general public invited to help paint it.
“We wanted it to be something bold and colorful,” Grabarec said.
Stalker said the majority of the outline was projected onto the building and traced. Lift Pro and Lee Plumbing donated the use of a mechanical lift so they could trace the outline, which reached the peak of the roof.
They worked freehand Friday to complete the design.
A list of people interested in helping paint the mural is being compiled. Painters will be assigned to shifts to facilitate social distancing. The art teachers will be present to guide and paint alongside the small groups.
Pomaville said it was an idea she had years ago to make the cement block exterior more attractive. She said the wall is visible by motorists from about a quarter-mile away who are often stalled in traffic while 80 trains per week make their way through Trevor.
She decided to pursue help to create the mural after a trip to Toronto last year, where murals are part of the art scene. Pomaville said graffiti was such a problem the government legalized it, funded it, registered the artists and connected them with building owners.
“Now the murals are public works of art that are protected,” she said, adding there is a self-guided walking tour.
Those interested in helping paint the mural should email Pomaville at spomaville@sharingcenter.net.
