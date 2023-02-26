La La Land is more than just sushi bars and beautiful people sipping gluten-free cocktails at the pool — despite what you might see on Instagram.

The city boasts some world-class museums, with several of them clustered on what is called Miracle Mile.

What you’ll find:

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures: If you’ve come to Los Angeles to hold an Oscar — yes, a real one — this is the place. Inside are seven floors of exhibit space, with temporary exhibits on the history of Black cinema and “The Godfather” trilogy among the current offerings. You can also get a good look at the mechanical shark from “Jaws” and don’t miss the outdoor terrace with views of the Hollywood Hills. (While we were out there, a woman next to me said, “I’m going to have my next wedding here.”) Note: The Oscar Experience is an extra $15. You get to hold the Oscar statue and make an “acceptance speech,” which will be sent to you as a video. Remember to thank your agent!

Petersen Automotive Museum: You can’t miss this building, with its exterior wrapped in a mesh of stainless-steel racing stripe ribbons, lit by glowing red LED lights. Inside are three floors loaded with all kinds of vehicles, including one-of-a-kind “super cars” worth millions, and cars from the movies. Don’t skip the History floor, which takes you on a trip through California’s love affair with the automobile. And if you’re like me and can get queasy in a rocking chair, you might want to pop a Dramamine before trying the racing car simulator. (Trust me on this.)

Los Angeles County Museum of Art: The seven-building complex contains about 100,000 items, dating from ancient times to the present. The museum’s modern art galleries showcase several works by Picasso. Photo stop: Outside the museum is the massive “Urban Light” sculpture by Chris Burden. The 2008 installation consists of restored street lamps from the 1920s and 1930s, most of which once lit the streets of Southern California. It looks stunning as the sun sets.

La Brea Tar Pits and Museum: The famous bubbling black tar pits are right next door to the art museum, in Hancock Park. You’ll know you’re close when you smell the tar. Millions of bones have been found here since 1913, and you can see the skeletons of extinct creatures (including a giant sloth) inside the museum.

What’s in a name: “Miracle Mile” was coined in the 1930s, when this section of Mid-Wilshire Boulevard was developed as a high-end commercial strip, designed to serve automobile customers rather than pedestrians.

Look around: This part of Wilshire is also lined with Art Deco buildings, including the El Rey Theatre, built in 1936, and the May Company Department Store’s landmark Streamline Moderne building, which was completed in 1939 and is now home to the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.