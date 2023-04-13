A punk party

A lot of older-school punks in Kenosha trace back their involvement in the scene to Big Frank Lenfesty.

After Frank died, one of the Keno-Core next wave to step up was his son, Frankie.

Come out and celebrate Frankie’s birthday the only way that makes sense, with a lot of punk rock music.

The party is Friday night at Port of Kenosha and will showcase five bands, some old school and a few newer. In no particular order, bands scheduled to perform are Crimson Grin (rock'n'roll), Republicans on Welfare (KenoCore punk), WERMS (surf punk), Big Time (Seattle-based punk rock, ska) and Glad Radz (Pistofficer songs).

Glad Radz, Republicans on Welfare, Crimson Grin, Big Time and WERMS perform starting at 8 Friday night, April 14 at Port of Kenosha, 714 50th St. in Kenosha.

Afternoon show

Marci’s on Main in Downtown Racine started out with a country crowd vibe. While still holding true to that, the venue does a lot more than that with Open Jams of all sorts and a variety of bands performing there.

The Roundabouts will return to play at Marci’s with a Sunday afternoon show.

Racine audiences may not be as familiar with these cats, but trust me, it is an all-star lineup. Guitarist Terry Peterson, multi-instrumentalist Chris Sipos, vocalist Rick Branch and Bill Taylor on bass can all slay on so many styles. This is perfect for day drinking and having good times with friends.

The Roundabouts perform starting at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at Marci’s on Main, 236 Main St. in Racine.

EP release party

Would You Kindly gets a lot of ink from me lately. The band is good and they’re on a roll! You got a problem with that?

The modern pop, rock, indie group — with jazz touches — will perform an all ages show Saturday night at Public Craft Brewing Co. Their special guest will be Violet Wilder.

The show is to highlight Would You Kindly’s latest EP (look up the term young’uns) “Queen of Hearts.” While the band’s debut EP “The Aftermath” focused on the ongoing battle to recovery after domestic abuse, “Queen of Hearts” is all about regaining your power, identity and self and living on your own terms.

Note: It's well worth getting there early to hear opening indie/folk act Violet Wilder.

Would You Kindly has their EP Release show starts at 8 Saturday night, April 15 with special guest Violet Wilder at Public Craft Brewing Co, 628 58th St. in Kenosha. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10. Ticket link: www.eventbrite.com/e/would-you-kindly-queen-of-hearts-ep-release-wsg-violet-wilder-tickets-562516049647.

Making some noise

Do you like palindromes? How about noise rock bands? If yes, you’ll be right at home Friday, April 14 when IF I HAD A HIFI performs at The Void in Racine. Yes, Dr. Awkward, Mr. Alarm, Yale Delay and Rev. Ever are still making big, beautiful noise and having the group's name read the same whether it's forward or backward (that's the palindrome part).

The band will be joined by guitar rock Louisvillains Bon Air and indie post-punk group Noise Rockers Vacancy Chain. Bring hearing protection for this show.

Bon Air, Vacancy Chain and IFIHADAHIFI perform starting at 9 Friday night, April 14, at The Void, 213 Sixth St. in Racine.