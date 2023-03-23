Kenosha has really become a hub for events that combine live music artists and visual media artists.

Dr Destruction's 39th annual Dorian Gray Art Show has certainly set a blueprint for such events.

You can check it out at The Vault in Kenosha on Saturday.

The hard work of more than two dozen artists and vendors will be on display and available for purchase. Also, the memory of Dennis Bayuzick, aka Professor Purple, will be honored through a display of his and his students’ work.

There will be plenty of live music, too, starting at 5 p.m. with performances by Die Monster Die, Brent Mitchell, Nazario Chickpeazio, Mad Chad Canfield and She Controls Me.

Like the visual works, the sonic soundscapes vary. Die Monster Die is Dr Destruction’s rock/old school punk band. Brent Mitchell is a musical storyteller with great chops and a voice to match. Nazario Chickpeazio performs on older instruments like the sitar, Baroque guitar and Afvhan Rabab and plays classic rock, bluegrass, Spanish guitar and Tibetan ceremonial music. Expect almost anything from multi-instrumentalist Chad Canfield. She Controls Me delivers a mix of rock, goth, blues, horror punk and psychobilly.

So, yeah, it's as varied as things get. Costumes are encouraged. Look up "The Picture of Dorian Gray" by Oscar Wilde for inspiration.

Dr Destruction’s 39th Annual Dorian Gray Art Show is 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at The Vault, 625 57th St. in Downtown Kenosha.

Three-act bill

Come celebrate metal music in Downtown Racine Friday night.

Sixth Street’s ultra retro hip The Void will welcome three acts for no cover charge.

Vacant Voice makes its debut with this Friday performance. As this group is new, I just had a video to go by and that song falls more into a melodic hard rock vein than more heavy or metal. Sounds good.

Milwaukee’s Surefire is metal. Past Is Prologue splits the difference between melodic power rock and metal.

Vacant Voice, Surefire and Past Is Prologue perform starting at 7 p.m. (doors at 6 p.m.) Friday, March 24, at The Void, 213 Sixth St in Racine. Note: This is a 21-and-older only show.

The Two Jims

Did you want to go out on St. Patrick’s Day to hear music but didn’t because of overly libated crowds? Me, too.

You have a chance to hear a couple of great Celtic performers this week, however, when James Conway and Jim McVeigh hit Union Park Tavern Friday night, performing The Two Jims.

Both of these guys have decades of playing, singing and entertaining experience under their belts. It will be an evening of Irish, Irish adjacent and American folk songs, ditties and stories.

The Two Jims perform starting at 9 Friday night, March 24, at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. in Kenosha.

Benefit show

Let’s give some extra applause — and some cash at the show — to the bands that perform for free at benefits.

One of those shows is The Benefit For Kristen, which will feature a performance by the Empty Bottle Boys and One Shot Jane.

Kristen Baker, formerly of Racine, is a 44-year-old single mother battling her third bout of Lyme Disease. The debilitating illness has affected her in a myriad of ways, sometimes making it very difficult for her to even stand or walk. And her insurance is coming up way short. There will be a silent auction and raffles.

The Empty Bottle Boys and One Shot Jane is a classic country band with modern sensibilities, performing a mix of hits by Johnny, Waylon, Merle and others alongside their own tunes. If you can’t make it to the benefit and want to help, click gofund.me/71720bc9.

Benefit for Kristen with the Empty Bottle Boys and One Shot Jane is 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 25. The band plays from 8 to 11 p.m. at Angry Brothers Pub, 6501 Washington Ave. (inside the Lanes on Highway 20) in Racine.

Sober show

One of the hottest bands in Southeastern Wisconsin right now is the cello-infused Would You Kindly. One of the hot trends in night life is the alcohol free venue. Put them together and you have a Saturday night Unplugged show at Inmoxicated in Racine.

The “SoBar” has an extensive offering of non-alcoholic beers and spirits. Would You Kindly has an extensive selection of great songs. Put it all together and you’re likely to remember what a great time you had after waking up on time on Sunday.

Would You Kindly performs starting at 7 Saturday night, March 25, at Inmoxicated, 329 Main St in Racine.