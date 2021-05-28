MUSIC MATTERS: Local music venues feature variety of shows this weekend

Lunde on concert, marks new album

If you follow local live music, you’d be hard pressed to have somehow not noticed Lunde . The local rockers have done special retro themed events ala Midnight Special, a rooftop concert calling to mind the Beatles and just being busy and productive. Speaking of productive, the band will have a celebration of their new album “Stickin’ Around” Saturday at Kenosha Fusion. Jeremiah Lunde says that the band has a lot of new sounds and some new voices and textures.

Memorial Day spurs live music

Being Memorial Day weekend, you now get an extra day of live music at the Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten. Beer and live music will be the attraction at Pets Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Milwaukee’s fresh The Listening Party will perform their brand of Americana that melds folk, classic rock, soul and bluegrass starting at 6. Also at 6 on Saturday, you can catch Sipos & Young. Chris Sipos and Rachel Young are area favorites that draw you in with their versions of hits then slay you with the original music. If that doesn’t help, check out their influences which include Bob Dylan, Neil Young, The Band, Tom Waits, Leonard Cohen, Lou Reed, Bruce Cockburn, Pink Floyd, and many more. Jay Mathes performs an afternoon set Monday, starting at 3. The accolades keep on coming down the singer-songwriter including raves from The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Milwaukee Record and 88Nine Radio Milwaukee. He also has Nominations for Singer/Songwriter of the Year by Wisconsin Area Music Industry in 2015, 2016 and 2017, Country Artist of the Year in 2019 and a win for Best Male Vocalist in Shepherd Express’ Best of Milwaukee.