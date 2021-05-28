MUSIC MATTERS: Local music venues feature variety of shows this weekend

What do you get when you mix country music with Tejano vibes? Saturday at Duke’s Country Saloon you get Alyssia Dominguez. She brings a new vibe to country by sprinkling in her Hispanic roots. Dominguez grew up in a family whose roots were firmly planted in traditional Tejano music. The singer says that Mexican music was always in her blood and she learned to sing and play that style from her grandmother. Performing since the age of 15, Dominguez lists Turner Hall, Wisconsin State Fair and Summerfest among the many places she has performed. Dominguez continues, “I thought it would be perfect to combine country style with attributes of traditional Mexican music. Both genres have a storytelling quality that I love.”
Kenosha Artists Showcase
Where do you start when you produce a show called Kenosha Artists Showcase? I mean, there is so much to choose from. Well, the organizers for the Saturday show at Rustic Road Brewing Co did a great job. There will be six different performances covering a wide swath of musical styles. Tim Dollmeyer is a self proclaimed crooner. He serves up Vegas show tunes, Sinatra, Darrin, Dino and all sorts of Rat Pack fun. Anna Kurzer performs popular music of many styles with the common thread that they need a great voice. Brian Lockwood is a singer-songwriter with a soulful improv style. Liam Maxwell performs originals and covers and claims to be a fanboy of all things Tom Petty and guitar strumming. Me too on Tom. If you’ve been out to shows for a while, you probably have caught Oscar Mercadillo who has played guitar for bands like Mixed Company, Miss B Haven, Spirit Shakers and more. He’s performing solo this time. And filling out the bill is man about town singer-songwriter Pat Willis.
Kenosha Artists Showcase starts 8 p.m. Saturday at Rustic Road Brewing Co, 5706 6th Ave.
Lunde on concert, marks new album
If you follow local live music, you’d be hard pressed to have somehow not noticed Lunde. The local rockers have done special retro themed events ala Midnight Special, a rooftop concert calling to mind the Beatles and just being busy and productive. Speaking of productive, the band will have a celebration of their new album “Stickin’ Around” Saturday at Kenosha Fusion. Jeremiah Lunde says that the band has a lot of new sounds and some new voices and textures.
Lunde has their album release show starting 8 p.m. Saturday at Kenosha Fusion, 5014 7th Ave.
Memorial Day spurs live music
Being Memorial Day weekend, you now get an extra day of live music at the Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten. Beer and live music will be the attraction at Pets Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Milwaukee’s fresh The Listening Party will perform their brand of Americana that melds folk, classic rock, soul and bluegrass starting at 6. Also at 6 on Saturday, you can catch Sipos & Young. Chris Sipos and Rachel Young are area favorites that draw you in with their versions of hits then slay you with the original music. If that doesn’t help, check out their influences which include Bob Dylan, Neil Young, The Band, Tom Waits, Leonard Cohen, Lou Reed, Bruce Cockburn, Pink Floyd, and many more. Jay Mathes performs an afternoon set Monday, starting at 3. The accolades keep on coming down the singer-songwriter including raves from The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Milwaukee Record and 88Nine Radio Milwaukee. He also has Nominations for Singer/Songwriter of the Year by Wisconsin Area Music Industry in 2015, 2016 and 2017, Country Artist of the Year in 2019 and a win for Best Male Vocalist in Shepherd Express’ Best of Milwaukee.
Listening Party, Sipos & Young and Jay Mathes will all perform at Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten Saturda through Monday. The Biergarten is located at Pavilion #1 5555 7th St.
