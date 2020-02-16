Musical memories: 1,300 KUSD students perform at Saturday choral concert

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

“I travel all over, and I have to say — this is impressive,” she said. “It really does take an entire village to put on this kind of production.”

One of the highlights of this year’s performance was the Elementary All-City Choir’s rendition of a new piece, “See the Light.” Shangkuan conducted the song, which was written by Sarah Quartel.

Kenosha’s All-City Choir is only the second musical ensemble to perform “See the Light,” and Shangkuan said a number of behind-the-scenes maneuvers had to take place to obtain the rights for the students to perform the song, with the caveat an actual public performance not take place prior to Saturday.

As has been the case in the past, the 1,300 students performing in this year’s Choral Festival did so before a sold-out audience.

Scott Plank, coordinator of fine arts at KUSD, served as master of ceremonies. At the beginning of the show, Plank said “countless hours” were spent preparing for the performance.

For the people who did attend, Shangkuan said she hopes they have a renewed appreciation for the talent and passion that resides across the Kenosha area.