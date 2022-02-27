Mutual aid called for fire at Roger Prange Municipal Center public works building; vehicles damaged, no injuries

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The village Fire Department along with multiple fire agencies responded to a structure fire at the Roger Prange Municipal Center Sunday night, where at least one public works vehicle was destroyed, but no injuries were reported.

Fire departments from several surrounding communities were called to the scene around 6 p.m. to 8600 Green Bay Road the municipal center's public works building which houses snow plows and other vehicles. At least one newer snow plow was destroyed, according to authorities on scene.

The incident remains under investigation. The Prange center campus also houses the village Police Department and 9-1-1 dispatch, which are in a building just to the north of the public works structure, but were not affected by the fire.

This story continues to develop. Check back later for more details at www.kenoshanews.com

