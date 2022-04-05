NAACP Kenosha Branch hosts prayer breakfast in Kenosha Friday

In an effort to encourage unity in the community, the NAACP Kenosha Branch invites the community to a prayer breakfast on Saturday.

It will be held from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at Agape Love Church, 5900 Seventh Ave.

“Unity in the Community: Prayer Breakfast” will feature an opening prayer at 8:30 a.m. followed by a program at 10 a.m.

Among the featured speakers will be: the Rev. Anthony Powell, of Empowering Faith Fellowship Church, Kenosha; the Rev. Charles Gates, of 23rd Avenue Church of Christ, Kenosha; and the Rev. Monroe Mitchell III, NAACP religious affairs committee chair and pastor of Agape Love Church, Kenosha.

The event is geared to spiritual leaders, people of faith and the Kenosha community “to come together as one as we continue to promote greater civility and racial harmony in our community.”

“It’s time to tear down the barricades in Kenosha that divide us because of race, social status, political beliefs, and economic status,” Mitchell said.

Response to the breakfast so far has been positive, according to Anthony Davis, NAACP Kenosha Branch president.

“I’m thrilled about the responses to the prayer breakfast. So many people from different backgrounds and religions are concerned about the spiritual state of our community. Prayer is our bridge as we are all God’s Children, Brothers and Sisters alike,” he said.

“It is time to get past the rhetoric and prayerfully and collaboratively work on establishing unity in our community in a very transparent and intentional manner,” Mitchell said.

For tickets or more information, mail Mitchell at mmonroemitchell@gmail.com or contact the Kenosha Branch NAACP, 262-374-0888, Kenoshanaacp@yahoo.com.

