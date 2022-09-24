Nacel Open Door's Kenosha County student exchange program features dance by Thailand teens

The orientation meeting for the Nacel Open Door student exchange program was held recently.

Nacel Open Door, Inc. is dedicated to promoting international understanding and language education. It believes it is essential for young people to develop a deeper awareness of their role as citizens of the world through direct experience in other cultures and languages.

At the event, two girls from Thailand who attend school in Kenosha Unified School District and at Westosha Central did their Thai dance in traditional dress for the audience of exchange students and host parents.

Natnarin and Thanaree performed the dance as the typical music from Thailand played.