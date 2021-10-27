Name calling part of Tuesday public comment segment at KUSD board meeting

Most of the 17 people who spoke during public comment portion of Tuesday's Kenosha Unified board meeting favored restoring levy funding. But heated words and name calling emerged during the meeting, which was, again, held virtually.

Whitney Cabal said the vote taken to reduce the levy at the Sept. 21 annual meeting did not represent the majority of people in Kenosha, but instead was the work of a "small minority of right-wing terrorists." She encouraged the board to raise the levy to the "highest point possible."

Cabal criticized School Board member Tony Garcia, who serves as board clerk, for not scheduling a special session of electors on Monday, in accordance with a petition forwarded from the grassroots Education Justice Coalition, and before the board's vote on the budget Tuesday night. The electors meeting was instead scheduled for Nov. 8, with an agenda that includes a proposal to restore board salaries.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tabitha Cavin told the board it was "a shame" and "cowardly" that board meetings are being held virtually. In contrast to Cabal, she thanked Garcia for being the only board member not to walk out of the Aug. 24 meeting. She took the coalition to task for T-shirts handed out at the coalition's rally to restore the levy and board salaries, saying the logo with its fist was "a common symbol of communism."