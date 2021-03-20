NAMI Kenosha County sets judicial candidate forum for Tuesday

KENSOHA — NAMI Kenosha County is planning to host its fifth circuit court judge candidate public forum via Zoom from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The purpose of the forum is to gauge the mental health awareness of the candidates, including their views and experience in dealing with mental illness in the courtroom. All questions will be vetted prior to the event. Walter Stern and Jack Rose will serve as moderators.