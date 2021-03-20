NAMI Kenosha County sets judicial candidate forum for Tuesday

KENSOHA — NAMI Kenosha County is planning to host its fifth circuit court judge candidate public forum via Zoom from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The purpose of the forum is to gauge the mental health awareness of the candidates, including their views and experience in dealing with mental illness in the courtroom. All questions will be vetted prior to the event. Walter Stern and Jack Rose will serve as moderators.
The following candidates will be participating (as their names appear on the ballot):
Circuit Court Judge Branch 1
Gerad Dougvillo
Larisa V. Benitez-Morgan
Circuit Court Judge Branch 6
Angelina Gabriele
Angela D. Cunningham
The Zoom meeting details follow. Participants are encouraged to join 10 minutes prior to meeting start time.
Zoom meeting link: us02web.zoom.us/j/88007351950
Meeting ID: 880 0735 1950
One tap mobile:
+1 646-876-9923, 88007351950# US (New York)
+1 301-715-8592, 88007351950# US (Washington DC)
Dial by location:
+1 646-876-9923 US (New York)
+1 301-715-8592 US (Washington DC)
+1 312-626-6799 US (Chicago)
+1 408-638-0968 US (San Jose)
+1 669-900-6833 US (San Jose)
+1 253-215-8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346-248-7799 US (Houston)
For more information, contact Jack Rose, president of NAMI Kenosha County, at 262-605-9038.
