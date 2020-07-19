National coin shortage creates big problems for local coin-operated laundromat

Adapting businesses

The lack of coins has not been a game-changing issue for most customers at these chains. Kroger, which owns Pick ‘n Save, says that the cents of change owed to customers can be uploaded onto loyalty cards and would be automatically used on that customer’s next purchase.

But for laundromats like Wuerker’s, the lack of change poses a big problem.

His laundromat is entirely coin-operated. He has a change machine in the building, and he checks to see how empty it is every couple hours when he stops by to clean. If it remains tough to get coins for the next few weeks, he might be out of luck.

The problem isn’t only that there are fewer coins in circulation right now. Wuerker said he can’t get his hands on any coins from banks. He’s tried going to several banks, even ones at which he doesn’t have an account, to get coins; only one has given him any, and that was a one-time offer, he said.

Many banks have their lobbies closed to try to slow the spread of COVID-19. And ATMs only give out paper currency. No coins.

“None of the money institutions will sell them to you,” Wuerker said.