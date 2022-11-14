National Community Foundation Week: Bob Schneider was a true champion on the arts and Kenosha Community Foundation

During National Community Foundation Week (Nov. 12-18), we recognize and glean insights from a long-time Kenosha Community Foundation friend, champion and former KCF Executive Director Robert “Bob” Schneider.

We remember and celebrate Bob, demonstrating the lasting impact of philanthropic giving. Philanthropy is less about a financial gift than it is about a way of living, and a way of relating to your own community as a steward. Bob knew that and his life provides us with a model to emulate if we could aspire to be that bold.

For those that knew Bob, he was a rare and special man of vision and giving. Not only did he guide KCF as its executive director through 12 years of exponential growth, but he was committed to serving the people he knew, respected and loved. Whether it was serving as a nonprofit leader, elected official, successful banking professional or an avid lover and passionate supporter of the arts, Bob became a philanthropist.

Bob’s interest in philanthropy was fine arts, evidenced by the wide array of arts-focused funds and sponsored programs that generate endowed funds to arts-related projects. Whether that be through symphonic or jazz music, ballet or opera — Bob’s passions were realized through KCF.

There is simply no doubt that, without Bob’s spearheaded efforts, many arts and cultural programs simply would not be where they are today including the Fleeing Artists Theatre, Kenosha Creative Space, Fine Arts at First, Jazz Week at the UW-Parkside, Kenosha’s first Creative Economy Strategic Plan, as well as KCF arts-related funds of the Creativity By Kids Grant Fund, Kenosha Symphony Orchestra, and the Arts Fund with its biennial installation of the Sculpture Walk, just to name a few.

If Bob was here to talk about it he’d likely admit to KCF’s immeasurable value to help donors, like him, realize their dreams.

There is no doubt that there are other “Bobs” out there that are knowingly or unknowingly searching for a way into the world of philanthropy. This column is a call out to all those who have not necessarily found their path toward community service through financial gifts. We at KCF welcome and would be honored to forge a connection between you and our growing organization.

In the words of a fellow philanthropist, Tim Mahone, chairman of the advisory board of the Mary Lou and Arthur F. Mahone Fund (a component fund of KCF): “Bob was a family man, storyteller ... an avid straight-ahead jazz aficionado with an infectious grandfather-style laugh that made me and so many others appreciate the simplicities and joy in humanity.” I know Bob’s particular brand of “joy in humanity” is dearly missed.

Bob’s friends, family and the KCF Board of Directors worked together to establish the Robert B. Schneider Memorial Fund as a method by which to support arts and culture in the Kenosha community. The establishment of a memorial fund presents just one opportunity for anyone to honor a loved one, as a gift/fund that benefits generations to come.

Likewise, the grant application date of an affiliated grant program for the Arts, Creativity By Kids (CBK) grant, intentionally coincides with National Community Foundation Week, presenting another option for all to get engaged here at KCF.

All told, KCF is the kind of philanthropic community that I am very honored to join in serving as its new executive director. There is space for you here, too. Bring your particular wish or passion to us and we will facilitate the establishment of a fund in its honor.

Reach out to us at email@kenoshafoundation.org or by phone at 262-654-2412.