National Community Foundation Week: Establishing scholarship fund establishes a lasting legacy

As we mark National Community Foundation Week Nov. 12-18, a spotlight is turned to the prospect of establishing a named scholarship fund to financially support a student pursuing higher education.

One such scholarship that is hosted by the local Kenosha Community Foundation is the Clay Davison Legacy Scholarship Fund.

What follows is a description of a very special young person, Clay Davison, whose death spurred a family to pursue philanthropy. Coincidentally, we honor Clay’s memory in telling this story today on his birthday.

In the words of his mother, Felicia, Clay was an absolute light in the lives of everyone around him. Born and raised in Kenosha, he was gifted, excelled at athletics from a young age, and had a magnetism that was compelling to all who knew him.

In school, Clay was smart and a leader. He got along with every group: white kids, black kids, Hispanic kids, popular kids, and everyone in between. If you needed a friend, he was there.

One of the things that made Felicia most proud was that Clay was the one all his friends went to for advice. He listened to them and helped so many of them providing good, solid advice, yet he was only a teen himself.

Clay was a fierce protector of his family, friends, and teammates with a dream to be a Marine later in life.

But things would change for Clay when he turned 14 years old. That’s when his mental health took a turn and depression set in. He never wanted to go talk to a counselor and never wanted the label of ‘depression’. He had been seen as such a happy, successful kid that the stigma prevented him from getting the help he needed. Because of his untreated depression, Clay went down a path that got darker and darker, despite his family trying so many options to help.

On June 21st, 2014, Clay took his own life. Clay made thousands of great decisions throughout his life, and Felicia will never let this “one” decision define who he was. Yet, Felicia’s promise is that she will do everything in her power to bring awareness to mental health. She wants every person, you, me, your son, or daughter to be healthy, happy, and truly live their life without fear of a label.

One of the goals with the Clay Davison Legacy Scholarship Fund is to erase the stigma and labels associated with those who struggle with mental health issues. Felicia would love nothing more than to know that, by sharing Clay’s story, perhaps someone will be okay with not being okay. And if they need help, they will reach out.

The Clay Davison Legacy Scholarship Fund is available to help Kenosha County students pursuing a degree in the fields of social services, psychology, and mental health care. It is the intent of this scholarship, through its award, to increase the number of providers providing mental health services to our community.

The Kenosha Community Foundation thanks the donors who have established scholarship funds, such as the Clay Davison Legacy Scholarship, that support professional development and higher education credentials.

To readers who are considering establishing a scholarship fund — or financially supporting an existing fund — in honor of a loved one, please reach out to the Kenosha Community Foundation at email@kenoshafoundation.org or by calling 262-654-2412.

All available scholarships and their applicant guidelines are available to view on the KCF website, www.kenoshafoundation.org.