National Community Foundation Week: Innovative partnerships through fiscal sponsorship

Let’s explore the value of applying the Kenosha Community Foundation’s financial resources to work to drive innovative nonprofit partnerships across the community.

One such partnership is the Kenosha County Food Bank (KCFB), which is a convener and resource provider to a growing network of participating pantries. At the KCFB inception, the nascent organization was supported by KCF through fiscal sponsorship.

Organizations may submit applications to KCF for a fiscal sponsorship arrangement. If approved, this allows the unincorporated entity to be incubated while building operational capacity and conduct fundraising activities, all with the intention that the organization will be applying for their own 501©3 status.

KCFB, while seeking to become its own nonprofit organization, benefited from the administrative support of—and the significant credibility associated with—KCF to get a critical introductory foothold into the wider world of organizational development, and if you will, “test the waters” to becoming an independent entity.

While “fiscally sponsored” KCFB received, in addition to limited financial support, professional services and guidance from those affiliated with KCF. Reciprocally, KCFB was an asset to KCF as it sought to connect work across the many nonprofits that were/are within its pool of grantees. In this way, KCF was more than (just) a financial donor to KCFB, and KCFB was more than (just) a grantee. The relationship was mutually beneficial and reciprocal.

Spurring Partnership: Deeper Dive

Because emergency food distribution across Kenosha County occurs today through a host of independent food pantries and programs that, incidentally, are already supported financially by KCF funds, this KCFB fiscal sponsorship was opportune. It demonstrated the Foundation’s interest and ability to connect across entities within what had historically been a siloed nonprofit environment wherein independent food pantries or meal programs worked in relative isolation. Instead of exclusively securing their own resources, organizations had a distinct opportunity to work directly with similarly-minded programs. The field was ripe to optimize a network of service providers comprehensively.

As KCFB was approved for its own nonprofit organizational status, it went out on its own, ending the fiscal sponsorship relationship/agreement. At that point, KCF was again instrumental in supporting this pantry network by granting funds to KCFB that would be shared across the network. This occurred amidst the shutdown of the pandemic when new equipment for outdoor distribution was required by the State of Wisconsin at all pantries. A “group-grant” was an innovative approach to applying for resources by a host of collaborators—to genuinely incentivize a partnership—while leveraging the full power of KCF resources.

KCF has since directed donors to KCFB who are seeking to adopt comprehensive solutions to vexing social issues. These are challenges that simply cannot be met by one-time contributions.

KCF is pleased to partner with an organization like KCFB that is gaining traction and fostering innovation within a diverse network of similarly focused emergency food distribution programs. Reach out to the Foundation at email@kenoshafoundation.org or at 262-654-2412 to inquire about fiscal sponsorships and other fund opportunities.