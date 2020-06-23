National Guard conducting free COVID-19 testing Wednesday
View Comments
top story

National Guard conducting free COVID-19 testing Wednesday

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
FREE TESTING

Medical and Wisconsin National Guard personnel direct residents around the free COVID-19 testing site set up in the Kenosha Municipal Buliding parking lot, located at 625 52nd St., Tuesday morning. The free testing, provided by the Wisconsin Army National Guard, will continue today in the Municipal Building parking lot from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

 Daniel Thompson

The Wisconsin National Guard is back in Kenosha County to conduct free drive-thru COVID-19 testing for the public.

They will conduct tests today outside the Kenosha Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

They also conducted free tests on Tuesday.

No appointment will be needed. Anyone ages 5 and up can be tested, regardless of whether they are showing symptoms.

“We are very pleased to have the National Guard back in our county for more testing,” said Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit. “The more people we can test, the better data we will have to help us determine how the virus is affecting our community at this time.”

Freiheit said local businesses are welcome to send their employees through the site, and entire families can come and get tested at the same time.

Those who are tested at the site should expect results returned within seven days.

Other testing opportunities remain available in and around Kenosha County, although most or all sites require a medical referral and/or the presence of at least one COVID-19 symptom.

A frequently updated list of sites is available at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/2058/COVID-19-Testing-Locations.

1 of 15
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEy Morning Minute: Congressman Steil on Police Reform

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics