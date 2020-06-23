National Guard conducting free COVID-19 testing Wednesday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wisconsin National Guard is back in Kenosha County to conduct free drive-thru COVID-19 testing for the public.

They will conduct tests today outside the Kenosha Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

They also conducted free tests on Tuesday.

No appointment will be needed. Anyone ages 5 and up can be tested, regardless of whether they are showing symptoms.

“We are very pleased to have the National Guard back in our county for more testing,” said Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit. “The more people we can test, the better data we will have to help us determine how the virus is affecting our community at this time.”

Freiheit said local businesses are welcome to send their employees through the site, and entire families can come and get tested at the same time.

Those who are tested at the site should expect results returned within seven days.

Other testing opportunities remain available in and around Kenosha County, although most or all sites require a medical referral and/or the presence of at least one COVID-19 symptom.