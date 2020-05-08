National Guard conducts testing at two Kenosha meat processing facilities

Calumet and Kenosha Beef both cooperated with the company-wide testing. According to a statement from the health department, both companies have taken measures before the testing to try to prevent the spread of the virus.

At Kenosha Beef, two production lines were shut down after the company had its first positive test. Employees were given thermometers and required to wear masks.

Calumet did not respond to earlier requests for comment, and a person who answered the phone at the company Friday said the company have no comment.

Dennis Vignieri, president and chief operating officer of Kenosha Beef, told the Kenosha News last week that the company had modified shifts based on the number of positive tests among employees prior to the National Guard testing.

Employees on 14-day quarantine were being paid without using sick time. Those employees who were considered high risk of complications if they contracted the virus or who lived with someone who was at high risk were able to remain at home with the assurance they would not lose their jobs, he said.