National Guard ends deployment to Kenosha
  Updated
SHERIDAN ROAD OPEN

Sheridan Road, between 52nd Street and 60th Street, has been opened. Streets that run east and west between 52nd Street and 60th Street remain barricaded.

 KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC

Approximately 500 Wisconsin Army National Guard troops concluded their public safety mission in Kenosha over the weekend.

At the same time, the city authorized the reopening of Sheridan Road in Downtown Kenosha.

The Guard soldiers mobilized to active duty last week in advance of a charging decision in the case of the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha that occurred Aug. 23.

“Our soldiers were part of the effort to preserve public safety and security in Kenosha, and they demonstrated their professionalism throughout the operation,” said Lt. Col. Dan Hendershot, the commander of the Wisconsin National Guard Reaction Force.

“The National Guard Reaction Force stands ready to respond within hours to any geographic location throughout the state in order to protect Wisconsinites and our infrastructure," he said.

There were no incidents reported of any vandalism or any issues with protesters or others reported in Kenosha.

Since spring 2020, more than 4,300 Wisconsin National Guard troops have mobilized in support of civil authorities across responses in Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Racine, Kenosha, and Wauwatosa.

