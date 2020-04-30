National Guard here to help businesses during COVID-19 pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Wisconsin National Guard will work with Kenosha County businesses in addition to testing the inmates and staff members at the jail facilities, county health officer Jen Freiheit said this week.

“We had called for the National Guard to come and look at some of our workplaces that have outbreaks that we want to contain,” Freiheit told the County Board Wednesday night.

“We don’t want to get to the level that you are seeing in other areas of Wisconsin where they have double digits and large numbers of positives. We want to be proactive and get ahead of it as quickly as possible.”

She said this will allow testing to be done at “an entire facility.”

“It helps our community as a whole when we are able to test these populations,” Freiheit said.

This was completed at Parkside Manor, where 32 residents and six staff members were tested. In all, 11 residents and six staff members tested positive.

“We have that completely under control now,” Freiheit said.

The Guard earlier this week assisted in testing 419 inmates and 250 staff members at the county detention center and pretrial facility.