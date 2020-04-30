National Guard here to help businesses during COVID-19 pandemic

The Wisconsin National Guard will work with Kenosha County businesses in addition to testing the inmates and staff members at the jail facilities, county health officer Jen Freiheit said this week.
“We had called for the National Guard to come and look at some of our workplaces that have outbreaks that we want to contain,” Freiheit told the County Board Wednesday night.
“We don’t want to get to the level that you are seeing in other areas of Wisconsin where they have double digits and large numbers of positives. We want to be proactive and get ahead of it as quickly as possible.”
She said this will allow testing to be done at “an entire facility.”
“It helps our community as a whole when we are able to test these populations,” Freiheit said.
This was completed at Parkside Manor, where 32 residents and six staff members were tested. In all, 11 residents and six staff members tested positive.
“We have that completely under control now,” Freiheit said.
The Guard earlier this week assisted in testing 419 inmates and 250 staff members at the county detention center and pretrial facility.
In her weekly update to the County Board, Freiheit said the COVID-19 recovery rate in Kenosha County is at 41%.
The percentage is based on the number of people who reached the 30-day mark after testing positive for COVID-19.
“This is a bit hard to determine in public health at the local, state and federal level because public health doesn’t have the capacity and resources staff wise to be able to track people all the way through until they recover,” Freiheit said.
In Kenosha County, the largest percentage of people who have tested positive had not yet reached the 30-day mark.
Statewide the recovery rate is 46%, according to the latest percentage reported on April 23. The state bases its recovery percentage on several factors, including: documentation of resolved symptoms, documentation of release from public health isolation, and the passage of 30 days since symptom onset or diagnosis.
Kenosha County reported a total of 440 positive cases of COVID-19 Thursday, up from 386 Wednesday and one additional death. The 12th death reported is that of a 70-year-old male.
As of Wednesday, 15 Kenosha County residents were hospitalized with COVID-19. Overall, 65 of those who have tested positive, or 19%, have been hospitalized.
“This is well below the state average (of 23% hospitalized),” Freiheit said.
Of those in Kenosha County who were, or are, hospitalized, 17, or 5%, have been in intensive care. Statewide, as of April 29, 6% have been treated in an ICU.
A total of 6,854 people have tested positive statewide as of Thursday, up from 6,520 Wednesday. On Thursday, 334 new cases were reported, compared to 231 new cases on Wednesday.
A total of 69,394 people have tested negative statewide, up from 66,630. The total number of deaths increased from 308 to 316.
The state is also beginning to record data on COVID-19 investigations taking place at various facilities and businesses, by region and by county. The data will be updated weekly by 2 p.m. on Wednesday at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/investigations.htm.
A single case in the following settings initiates a facility-wide public health investigation:
Long-term care facilities include skilled nursing facilities (nursing homes) and assisted living facilities (community-based residential facilities and residential care apartment complexes).
Two or more cases in the following settings initiate a facility-wide public health investigation:
Group housing facilities include correctional facilities, homeless shelters, dormitories, and group homes.
Health care facilities include hospitals, clinics, dialysis centers, hospice, and in-home care.
Workplace (non-health care) settings include manufacturing and production facilities, distribution facilities, offices, and other indoor workplaces.
The “other” category includes adult or child day care centers, restaurants, event spaces, and religious settings.
Freiheit said the Kenosha Community Health Center drive-through testing site at Gateway Technical College will be able to “ramp up” its testing to 257 people per day, the number a projection model developed by Harvard University suggests is needed to “have good containment and accurate data.”
“They were able to see 18 people (Wednesday),” Freiheit said. “That may seem like a low number, but that was by design. We wanted to have a soft opening.”
It will be open again for testing on Friday and will initially be open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
She said the testing site will help the county improve the percentage of people being tested per 1,000 of the population. Kenosha County is currently testing 12.8% of every 1,000 people compared to 16.8% of every 1,000 in Lake County, Ill.
Freiheit said there are also plans to open a testing site in western Kenosha County in the future.
“KCHC has a mobile medical unit that we hope to utilize not just for COVID testing, but for many future collaborations and services,” Freiheit said. “The beauty of it is we can go to all parts of the county.”
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
KENOSHA COUNTY POLLS
KENOSHA COUNTY POLLS
KENOSHA COUNTY POLLS
KENOSHA COUNTY POLLS
KENOSHA COUNTY POLLS
Journey Church, 10700 75th St., hosted a free food giveaway Sunday in a drive-thru style process, coordinated by the Journey Church Disaster R…
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.