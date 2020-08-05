National Guard plays big role in county's COVID-19 response

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wisconsin National Guard is administering COVID-19 testing again Wednesday in Kenosha, but its future availability for widespread testing is uncertain.

The deployment of the National Guard, set to expire Aug. 21, was extended by President Trump late Monday through the end of 2020. However, federal funding will decrease.

Under the order, all states, with the exception of Florida and Texas, will need to cover 25% of the cost after full federal funding expires Aug. 21.

Gov. Tony Evers said during a press conference Tuesday that the cut in federal funding “was a disappointment.”

It was unclear Tuesday how this may impact the state’s allocation of the National Guard for various missions across its 72 counties, including COVID-19 testing and assistance at polling locations.

Jen Freiheit, county health officer, said she learned late Tuesday afternoon the number of National Guard teams in the state would be scaled down from 40 to 11 going forward.

“We’ve been grateful to have the National Guard here, testing in our county at various points throughout the summer, and we would welcome them back as much as possible in the future,” Freiheit said.