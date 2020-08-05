National Guard plays big role in county's COVID-19 response

The Wisconsin National Guard is administering COVID-19 testing again Wednesday in Kenosha, but its future availability for widespread testing is uncertain.
The deployment of the National Guard, set to expire Aug. 21, was extended by President Trump late Monday through the end of 2020. However, federal funding will decrease.
Under the order, all states, with the exception of Florida and Texas, will need to cover 25% of the cost after full federal funding expires Aug. 21.
Gov. Tony Evers said during a press conference Tuesday that the cut in federal funding “was a disappointment.”
It was unclear Tuesday how this may impact the state’s allocation of the National Guard for various missions across its 72 counties, including COVID-19 testing and assistance at polling locations.
Jen Freiheit, county health officer, said she learned late Tuesday afternoon the number of National Guard teams in the state would be scaled down from 40 to 11 going forward.
“We’ve been grateful to have the National Guard here, testing in our county at various points throughout the summer, and we would welcome them back as much as possible in the future,” Freiheit said.
“This type of community testing is necessary to reach our most vulnerable populations — and especially when schools are back in session — as it is a valuable tool in containing the virus.”
Capt. Joe Trovato, spokesperson for the National Guard, said assisting the state with its COVID-19 testing capacity is one of its “enduring missions.”
“We will continue to conduct testing all over the state when called upon,” Trovato said. “We don’t self-deploy. Requests come in from the local level through Wisconsin Emergency Management for approval.”
The Wisconsin National Guard collected 614 specimens on Monday, the first day of a three-day testing effort at Brass Community School in Kenosha. That site, at 6400 1st Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Wednesday.
In other missions throughout Kenosha County, the National Guard has tested:
650 people April 28-29 at the Kenosha County Pre-trial facility and Kenosha County Detention Center.
130 people May 2 at a Pleasant Prairie meat processing facility.
400 people May 7 at a meat packing facility in Kenosha.
850 people June 1-6 at a community-based testing site at Central High School.
1,100 people June 4-6 at a community-based testing site at Tremper High School.
70 people June 12 at a community-based testing site at Central High School.
120 people June 15 at the Kenosha Correctional Center.
1,200 people June 23-24 at a community-based testing site at Kenosha’s Municipal Building.
2,000 people July 16-18 at a community-based testing site at the UW-Parkside campus in Somers.
700 people July 21-22 at the Kenosha County Pre-Trial Facility and Kenosha County Detention Center.
The community-based sites were open to all, not just Kenosha County residents. The results are reported to the person’s county of residence.
“The more testing we can conduct, the better data we will have to help us track the reach of the virus in Kenosha County,” Freiheit said.
As of Tuesday, the number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Kenosha County reached 2,533, with 77% of the positive patients considered to be recovered.
There have been 56 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, with the youngest person a 34-year-old woman who reportedly had underlying health conditions.
July saw the highest number of positive cases (907) in the county since the first case was reported in March. Testing availability varied during the five-month period.
The number of positive cases among young adults in Kenosha County grew by the largest margin during this time period.
According to data from Freiheit, the following number of cases and hospitalizations per month were reported for those ages 18-29:
March—5 positive cases, 1 hospitalization
April—81 positive cases, 2 hospitalizations
May—159 positive cases, 3 hospitalizations
June—108 positive cases, 1 hospitalization
July—230 positive cases, 3 hospitalizations
As of Monday, 602 young adults age 20-29 had tested positive for COVID-19 in Kenosha County. It remains the age group with most number of positive cases in the county.
