National Guard to do more free testing in Kenosha County through December
  • Updated
National Guard offers COVID-19 testing

A worker with the Wisconsin National Guard registers a visitor Monday during free COVID-19 testing at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road. More testing days have been added to Mondays and Fridays the rest of this month and November into December.

 KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY DAN TRUTTSCHEL

The Kenosha County Division of Health, in partnership with the Wisconsin National Guard, will offer free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing twice weekly throughout fall.

Testing will be available each Monday, Oct. 12 through Dec. 7, at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, and each Friday, Oct. 16 through Dec. 4, at the Kenosha County Center at highways 45 and 50 in Bristol.

Test hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on each of these days. There will be no testing available on Friday, Nov. 27, the day after Thanksgiving.

This testing is available to all who live or work in Wisconsin, ages 5 and up. No symptoms of COVID-19 are required.

No appointment is needed, although advance registration is encouraged at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov.

Those who are tested should expect results within seven days, accessible via the Wisconsin COVID-19 Result Hotline, 866-419-6988.

“Our residents have been asking for more testing opportunities, and we’re thankful that the Wisconsin National Guard is able to offer this regular service — at two convenient locations, on our county’s east and west ends,” said Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit.

Those who are tested should remain quarantined at home until test results are returned if they have been in close contact with a COVID-19-positive individual.

Other testing opportunities remain available in and around Kenosha County, although most or all sites require an appointment. A frequently updated list of sites is available at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/2058/COVID-19-Testing-Locations.

