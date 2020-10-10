National Guard to do more free testing in Kenosha County through December

The Kenosha County Division of Health, in partnership with the Wisconsin National Guard, will offer free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing twice weekly throughout fall.

Testing will be available each Monday, Oct. 12 through Dec. 7, at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, and each Friday, Oct. 16 through Dec. 4, at the Kenosha County Center at highways 45 and 50 in Bristol.

Test hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on each of these days. There will be no testing available on Friday, Nov. 27, the day after Thanksgiving.

This testing is available to all who live or work in Wisconsin, ages 5 and up. No symptoms of COVID-19 are required.

No appointment is needed, although advance registration is encouraged at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov.

Those who are tested should expect results within seven days, accessible via the Wisconsin COVID-19 Result Hotline, 866-419-6988.

“Our residents have been asking for more testing opportunities, and we’re thankful that the Wisconsin National Guard is able to offer this regular service — at two convenient locations, on our county’s east and west ends,” said Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit.