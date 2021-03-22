National Guardsmen on their way to Milwaukee foil Kenosha home burglary attempt

The quick thinking of two National Guardsmen stopped what appeared to be a home burglary at Kenosha residence early Friday morning.
And as a result, felony charges were filed Monday against two defendants.
Caleb Vincent Tucker, 21, and Joshua D. Tucker, 20, no home address listed, each face a felony count of burglary and and a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property as a party to a crime. Caleb Tucker also is charged with a misdemeanor count of bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police were called to the area of the Nature Center, 1401 16th Ave., for a burglary call at a nearby residence at 7:54 a.m.
Police spoke with the caller and another man, who stated they were in the National Guard headed to Milwaukee when they observed three suspects go through a basement window at a nearby residence.
One of the witnesses described one of the subjects wearing what appeared to be a World War I era gas mask, while another had black clothing, gloves and a hood pulled over his head.
A third subject, a female, was described as wearing white gloves with a hood over her head.
When the witnesses confronted the suspects, all three ran through the park and into the parking lot of the trails. One of the witnesses then noticed a fourth person with the trio.
As the male with the gas mask, later identified as Caleb Tucker, ran past, one of the witnesses took him to the ground and held him until the fourth subject and a person later identified as Joshua Tucker began punching the witness in the head before they fled into the woods.
A Samsung cell phone from one of the four was later recovered.
Police responded to the residence, where they observed boxes and piles of other items in the front widow. The southwest basement window had been removed, and the entire frame was damaged.
An officer located Tucker walking south on the railroad tracks and took him into custody. Tucker denied taking anything from the residence. Joshua Tucker was taken into custody at a nearby laundromat, and he told police he had walked there from Racine, "he did not have any laundry, he was a Christian and had stopped there to read his bible."
Both defendants, who were in custody with no bond, made their initial appearances in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon. The felony charge carries a maximum fine of $25,000 and 12 years, six months in prison.
Three newcomers seek a seat on Trevor-Wilmot School Board
TREVOR — Three newcomers to elected office are vying for two seats on the Trevor-Wilmot Board of Education in the April 6 election.
The candidates are Louis Johnson, Christy Jandula-Villalobos and Jennifer Youra. School Board seats are three-year terms and members are paid $1,200 annually.
Each candidate was asked the same three questions about their bid for office. Their responses are as follows:
Why are you running for the Trevor-Wilmot Board of Education? Johnson: It is a wonderful school district and I would love to be a part of that amazing legacy. When I discovered that there would be two seats available for the school board this year, I realized that I have the ability and time to be able to contribute to the school that my daughter goes to. I also would like to be involved in the community, not just a critic.
Villalobos: I am running for a seat on the Trevor-Wilmot School Board because as a lifelong resident of the area I have always believed that TWC is a great school, but now being a mom of three young school age children, I have seen firsthand the wonderful community of parents and teachers; however, at the same time I feel there are some gaps that will prevent the school from reaching its fullest potential. I want to bring a fresh perspective to the district and couple that with strong leadership and communication. The success of the school is dependent on solid clear lines of communication and that starts at the top with the school board and carries down through the administration, building leadership, and school staff. If the vision and direction of the district is not being clearly articulated to the community, parents, and staff then the message will never be achievable.
Youra: I was approached by a couple of different people to consider running for the school board. After conversations with friends, family, and acquaintances, I decided that I could provide some expertise due to my career in education. Now that my children are a bit older, there is also a bit more freedom in my schedule. It is time for me to take a more active role in the community and my children’s education as well as the education of all students who will potentially be my students in the future.
What qualities and qualifications make you a good choice
for voters?
Johnson: I have been involved in training/educating, in one way or another, since the 90’s through my military service and now at JCI. Also, I have the experience to make difficult decisions and the ability to work with a team to achieve a common goal. I have attended many of the board meetings as a concerned citizen and have gotten familiar with their vision and I seem to be perfectly aligned with them.
Villalobos: As a woman and mother, I believe the board is elected to serve as a voice of the people and with that they should have an open door to the community. They should be open to hearing directly from the parents and members of the community with concerns and accolades regarding the direction of the school. They should be utilizing that feedback to ensure the will of the people is being met when it comes to setting the direction of the school. As a school board we have an obligation to the community to provide a top-notch quality education to our students but in a way that uses taxpayer dollars the most effectivity. We must balance those two priorities.
Youra: I believe that a school board should be comprised of people from different backgrounds and experiences. I would like to see diversity in terms of community members, parents, and people with experience specific to education working together to make the best, wisest decisions possible for our students and our district. I am currently in my 19th year of teaching, which has allowed me to experience many different changes in education throughout the last two decades. I have taught in two different districts/states over my career, one of those districts being a larger urban district and a smaller rural district, so I have different perspectives from those positions. There are currently only males serving on the board, so in terms of diversity, it would be great to have some female representation.
What pressing issues would you like to
help address?
Johnson: The school is in need of a good operational budget, as it is projecting shortfalls. In order to overcome those shortfalls, the district is asking for an operational referendum. Go here to see more information to the referendum: https://www.trevorwilmotschool.net/referendum/index.cfm. I am in full support of this referendum and if elected, I promise to work closely with the other board members, the community, and our amazing Booster Club to continue the great legacy of the Trevor-Wilmot school district.
Villalobos: I plan to focus on three areas: school safety/security, cutting edge curriculum, and community partnering. The desire of all parents is to send their children to a physically and emotionally safe environment where they can flourish and develop. The safety of our students and staff at TWC is priority number one to ensuring the long-term success of the school. Additionally, I want to create a school that is leading the way with a curriculum focused on preparing our children for the future. Finally, for the school to reach its full potential we need to be engaging not only parents but also the entire community. This school should serve as source of pride for the community and to achieve that we need Administration and staff working hand in hand with parents and community members to implement the vision of the school.
Youra: There is not a specific pressing issue I wish to address, however, to maintain the current high quality of education and facilities Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated offers, it is important that voters inform themselves of the what and why of the referendum. If the referendum does not pass, some difficult decisions will have to be made, including cuts to programming and staff. I will support the fiscal responsibility that the district has demonstrated over the last several years. I aim to play a role in evaluating and promoting quality educational programs and technology that meet the needs of ALL learners in our district.
Skinner faces write-in challenger for Twin Lakes village president seat
TWIN LAKES — A registered write-in candidate, who will not appear on the April 6 general election ballot, has emerged to challenge incumbent Twin Lakes Village President Howard Skinner.
Kyle Pembroke launched his campaign following the deadline to submit nomination papers to appear as a candidate on the ballot. In order for any write-in votes cast for him to be counted, Pembroke registered as an official write-in candidate.
The village president seat carries a three-year term and the annual compensation is $7,300. Both Skinner and Pembroke were asked to respond to the same three questions. Their responses are as follows:
What qualifications make you a good choice for the voters?
Skinner: I have loved living in Twin Lakes my whole life and am honored to serve the village in any way I can. Being the village president for the last 16 years has been very rewarding.
During that time, the board and I have been involved in accomplishing several great things. With help from a DNR grant, we purchased property on Lake Elizabeth, providing public access to the residents. We worked with local farmers to increase erosion control to protect our lakes and constructed a new spillway to maintain healthy lake levels. We improved Lance Park, by adding tiered seating, updating the concession stand with bathrooms and added handicap accessible fishing piers. We continually support Memorial Day and Fourth of July parades, the Aquanuts, started “Movies in the Park” and also support many Chamber sponsored events.
Pembroke: I am hardworking, dedicated, determined, and as a lifelong resident I want to see our community thrive. I want changes that better everyone. I run my own construction business which is similar to the position I’m running for just on a smaller scale. I understand money in and money out. I know how to negotiate and compromise and I truly listen to those around me.
How do you define your leadership style?
Skinner: I’m the type of person that is determined to get things accomplished. I am business minded, and understand financial responsibility and accountability. I’m honest and hardworking, and am a team player who works collaboratively with the board, staff and other agencies. I’m open minded and listen to all of the facts before making decisions and work to accomplish the task at hand. I am tough but fair.
Pembroke: My style is kind of my own take. I don’t like to be pushy and tend to be more on the relax side of things. However, when determined I don’t know how to stop. I am an all-in kind of person. If someone needs help I help if they struggle I offer help. I try to appeal to everyone and treat everyone the same while recognizing their differences and their different needs. My ability to do this and see this makes me a person I feel others can look up to and or ask for assistance.
What do you see as the pressing issues in the village?
Skinner: We need to find a way to move beyond the crippling pandemic. Completion of the new Village Hall, community center, and new municipal parking lot is now more important than ever because we need opportunities for friends and family to get together in the community.
We need to support and encourage growth within our community and continued support for all local businesses. This includes approving expansions to Allied Plastics or other businesses which will add to our tax base and create jobs for our residents, and overseeing quality development on the old Village Inn/Driftwood site.
I will also continue working to keep the village taxes low. The average increase over the last ten years was 0.56%.
Pembroke: Pressing issues are most certainly the poorly maintained roads and sidewalks. The out of date and improperly maintained parks. The mismanagement of funds that could be better used for our volunteer firefighters and police officers. The community shouldn’t have to constantly raise money for these two departments.
My other huge concern is that our village is not actively seeking out a kid friendly business to set up here. That should be worked on constantly. Give incentives to a kid friendly businesses. I also believe spending the money on a new Village Hall as opposed to a remodel of our current was a poor decision. The cost of materials makes me believe this project will come in significantly over budget and end up costing the taxpayers in the end. We should have considered a remodel and a community center over a new Village Hall.
KUSD School Board candidate forum set for Monday
The Kenosha Unified School District is scheduled to livestream and video record a School Board candidate panel discussion, hosted and moderated by Kenosha News Managing Editor Pete Wicklund, at 5 p.m. on Monday.
The forum is scheduled to be aired live on youtube.com/kenoshaschools and Channel 20 and will also be available for watching on YouTube at a later date and time.
Three board seats are up for contention in the April 6 election. The six candidates running for office are: Incumbents Todd Battle of Kenosha and Mary Braun Modder of Somers; Valerie Douglas of Kenosha; Eric Meadows of Pleasant Prairie; Brooks Litz of Pleasant Prairie; and Todd Price of Kenosha.
The Kenosha News and KUSD are offering the event as a public service for voters, and it does not mean either entity is endorsing any one candidate over another.
NAMI Kenosha County sets judicial candidate forum for Tuesday
NAMI Kenosha County is planning to host its fifth circuit court judge candidate public forum via Zoom from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The purpose of the forum is to gauge the mental health awareness of the candidates, including their views and experience in dealing with mental illness in the courtroom.
All questions will be vetted prior to the event. Walter Stern and Jack Rose will serve as moderators.
The following candidates will be participating (as their names appear on the ballot):
Circuit Court
Judge Branch 1
Gerad Dougvillo
Larisa V. Benitez-Morgan
Circuit Court
Judge Branch 6
Angelina Gabriele
Angela D. Cunningham
The Zoom meeting details follow. Participants are encouraged to join 10 minutes prior to meeting start time.
Zoom meeting link: us02web.zoom.us/j/88007351950. Meeting ID: 880 0735 1950. For more information, contact Jack Rose, president of NAMI Kenosha County, at 262-605-9038.
Four running for two seats on Wilmot Union High School Board
WILMOT — Four candidates are vying for two seats on the Wilmot Union High School Board of Education in the April 6 general election.
Electors first narrowed the field of candidates in the primary election held in February. The candidates who will appear on the April ballot are: Nate Colborn, Michael Faber, Melissa Samborski and Steve Turner. None are incumbents, but Faber and Turner are former members.
School Board seats carry three-year terms. Annual salary for board members is determined by role following board reorganization. Annual pay for president is $2,800; vice-president annual pay is $2,500. Board clerk is paid $2,700 annually and the treasurer is paid $2,500 annually. All other member are paid $2,500. Committee members get an additional $220.
Each candidate was asked the same three questions. Their responses, in alphabetical order by name, follow:
Why are you running for
the Wilmot Union High
School Board of Education?Colborn: As Pablo Picasso said, action is the foundational key to all success. While advocating for our students and working through an issue with the administration, I recognized a need to strengthen our district’s educational environment. That need became an opportunity when I learned there were vacant school board seats up for election this spring. After researching the role of a school board member, I felt compelled to take action and be part of the change.
Faber: I feel my passion for the school district, making it one of the best and somewhere everyone would be proud of, and want to send their children to. I believe we need to strive, not to only have a good, but a great curriculum. I think that with hard work and determination, that can and will be achieved. I, being a former student, father and future grandfather of Wilmot students, can tell you that this school holds a special place for me and I will work extra hard for this district.
Samborski: I am running for Wilmot Union High School Board of Education because I have three boys: Alex, 16; Andrew, 14; and Aaron, 11. I have two boys currently going to Wilmot Union High School, and I am very vested in their education and the education of all of the children in our community. I have been a kindergarten teacher since 2000, and I highly value education. My teaching experience provides me with knowledge of what works and what needs to be improved in a school setting. I also volunteer for the Boy Scouts, which exemplifies my dedication to community service and teaching stewardship values to young people. This is important for the betterment of our whole community.
Turner: Speaking broadly; to continue and expand positive change within the school environment for our students, educators, staff and parents. Given we had enough candidates for a primary is a sign that there is stronger interest than normal within the community to see change at our school. I do believe this is the case and would be grateful for the opportunity to help drive change collaboratively leveraging the voices of our community, staff, and students.
What qualities and qualifications make you a good choice?Colborn: I am a decorated Iraq and Afghanistan veteran with a proven track record for improving organizations, building team-centered coalitions and remaining resilient in the most challenging circumstances. I have a diverse background comprised of private sector, civil service and over 20 years of military experience as an Air Force civil engineer.
I remain relevant by engaging the community’s concerns through the use of multigenerational communication tools that include various social media platforms, in-person interaction and my website, NateColborn.com, which was live within days of announcing my candidacy.
Most importantly, I am committed to the belief that all children are entitled to a beneficial educational environment to ensure they are college, career, and civic ready to succeed in life.
Faber: I feel my prior experience on the board would be an asset to the district during this administration transition. I was part of a board that passed the resolution for the building addition, with little impact on the taxpayers, along with the hiring of a previous administrator, so I can make the tough and sometimes unpopular decision, as long as it’s the right decision. I am willing to look outside the box at new ideas, ways to achieve better results for the students, teachers, support staff, administration, and yes, the taxpaying district citizens, but again most importantly the students.
Samborski: I am a cheerleader and motivator. In my role as a teacher at Randall, I serve on the Building Leadership Team committee and have enjoyed being a trusted employee who can bring about positive change. Growth can be painful, but the only way it can happen is to be honest about our faults and create a change plan. I understand the role the board plays as part of the leadership team of the school. They are elected to serve as an oversight. They are to ensure our taxpayer dollars are being used responsibly to educate our children. The board is tasked with overseeing the leadership of the school. I have seen the workings of education through the lens of a mother, teacher, building leadership, and now hope to include board members’ perspectives. I understand school culture and will work tirelessly to improve it.
Turner: I am not afraid to ask the hard questions, challenge the status quo and push to make our collective school community better. I value the voice of the community and our staff and desire healthy transparency on the issues that are critical to our success. I have the organizational background and experience to be efficient and effective in making change and consider the impact of that change across all effected. I bring seven plus years of board experience, 25 years of senior leadership experience in the corporate environment and am a father of four, two of whom have graduated from WHS and two currently attending. I have been coaching WHS feeder sports teams (girls and boys) for 11 years and have a passion for getting kids involved in and out of the classroom.
What pressing issues would you like to help the district with?Colborn: Creating an up to date strategic plan and district goals is at the top of my list. It is nearly impossible to remain relevant when there have been three U.S. Presidents since Wilmot’s last strategic plan was updated in 2011. We have to develop a current strategic plan and district goals that are relevant to the changes in our society over the last 10 years. This starts with using data analytics and collaborative communication to understand why the five schools that feed into Wilmot have an average rank of 113 out of 419 districts in Wisconsin while the high school is ranked 325. Then, we can create a clear plan of action and milestones to meet the educational needs of our students.
Faber: I feel the most important issue facing this district, along with many other districts, would be getting back to a normal environment. I do believe that certain things we have learned through this trying time, like virtual learning, can be instituted into the curriculum. I was part of the original committee that setup, struggled with, and introduced our long-distance learning lab, aka virtual learning, to the school. I also want to see what can be done to improve our ranking in the state for our core academics, English, science, and math. We need to make sure our student population achieves, along with strives to greater heights than we did. I really feel that we lost a year, and it’s now up to us to make double the progress and use what we did learn during this time to get our district to the top.
Samborski: I know they are going to develop a strategic plan for change and growth this summer. This needs to be done thoughtfully. We need to use data to support our decisions. We need to make every decision based on what is best for the students. We need to address some of the things we lost during COVID and what needs to be made up, but we must also keep moving forward. We also need to develop a safe plan for reopening the building for community use. Re-examining the budget after extra expenses were incurred for COVID measures and trying to secure some of the money committed by the federal government for school reopening is a priority. I am looking forward to working with our local legislature on advocating for our kids.
Turner: First, our ongoing reaction to the pandemic needs examination. I believe we need to stop thinking ‘Band-Aid’ and start thinking outside of the box about how education can move forward. Our kids’ learning has undoubtedly suffered and I believe we need to use this crisis as a catalyst to think more progressively about how we educate our kids. Second, our school continues to be understaffed at the leadership level during a time when demands are at their highest; we need to assertively address this issue. Finally, WHS is in need of a dynamic strategic plan. I believe WHS would benefit greatly by bringing in a 3rd party assessment firm to conduct an unbiased review of our school, top to bottom. From this assessment, a comprehensive strategic plan can be constructed aimed at short, medium and long term improvement. If elected, I will press on all of the above.
Three incumbents, one newcomer in race for three Twin Lakes village trustee seats
TWIN LAKES — Three incumbents and a newcomer will vie for three Twin Lakes Trustee seats in the April 6 general election.
Incumbents Sharon Bower, Aaron Karow and Kevin Fitzgerald are joined on the ballot by challenger Bob Wagner.
The Twin Lakes village president position is also up for election on April. Those candidates will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Kenosha News.
Twin Lakes village trustees, who are paid $6,000 annually, serve two-year terms on the board.
Each candidate was asked the same three questions. Their responses are as follows:
Why are you running for Village Board trustee?
Bower: I have been on the board since 2005, and I am seeking re-election so I can continue my work holding the village fiscally accountable. In my previous terms, I have consistently voted to keep village spending with limits of our budget. I’m also seeking re-election to continue my support for local businesses and sustainable growth.
Fitzgerald: Having grown up in Twin Lakes and seeing it change over the decades and understanding those changes has influenced me personally to want to be involved and take part in the future of Twin Lakes, moving forward in a positive and financially prudent way.
Karow: I seek this position because I believe the purpose of government is to serve the people and that active participation is required to manage, preserve and improve our community character. I am a lifelong resident of the Twin Lakes area, including a Village Trustee for 16 years, and I am very passionate about maintaining and improving the lakes, community services and development of our area. I enjoy serving our residents by using my abilities and skills to help make good decisions on being fiscally conservative, protecting our lakes, maintaining and improving our infrastructure, providing quality law enforcement and supporting our fire and emergency services volunteers.
Wagner: I have never held public office before. It wasn’t time in the past. Now it’s time to give back.
What qualities and qualifications make you a good choice for voters?
Bower: I am always available to answer questions for anyone, and as I said before, I have been on the Village Board since 2005 and believe I have knowledge of how the village runs. Also, since I have been on the board, we as a board have only increased the tax rate by 0.56 percent.
Fitzgerald: Being one to not shy away from expressing my point of view and being open to listening to others and trying to find what will work best is something that I believe I’m good at. It doesn’t always go the way you want, but you have to engage in the process, and I enjoy that.
My qualifications come from having a good history of our village growing up here on the lakes and understanding that they’re our main asset, from working in our family business (Olde Fitzgerald Resort) and then developing it (Cobblestone Court), as well as continuing the restaurant part of our business, now located in Genoa City for the past 30 years.
Karow: I am aware of our history, and I aim to help navigate us through the challenges we face using common sense and lessons we have learned. I evaluate issues using a “good neighbor” approach when presented with proposals, ordinances and community events. I strive to ensure that we have the right people in our administration to work together on solving problems with the best interest of the community in mind. As a civil engineer involved in the construction industry, I have a good understanding for infrastructure construction, operation and maintenance which helps me to ask good questions, challenge designs and make good decisions to increase resiliency and enhance designs. Having 10 years of experience as a volunteer firefighter brings an understanding of how fire and EMS services work and (can bring) their needs to the table.
Wagner: Maybe a new point of view as the situation requires it. There are many hard decisions to make in this position, and they always have to be made with the people’s best interest and must be cost effective. I will do that.
What pressing issues would you like to help address?
Bower: I would like to continue to help with the new Village Hall and Community Center construction, oversee required sewer plant expansions and upgrades, hold the line on taxes and support local businesses and new housing developments.
Fitzgerald: I don’t see any pressing issues at this time. The village is in good financial shape. We have been able to start properly funding our road projects. The sewer plant upgrade will be underway shortly. The new Village Hall is started, and I would like to see that through.
Things I would like to look into long-term with lots of public input (include) looking at the village parking lot next to the chamber building to make it accessible from E. Main Street, which would create a square; possible interest in a multi-use trail around the village to connect our parks and schools; possible interest in a small outdoor band shell (that) would be financed and supported by the residents and business (non-tax dollars) in Lance Park on the north side in the hollow.
Karow: Currently there are few issues more pressing than the quality, protection and recreational use of our lakes. This will continue to be a high priority as use increases and development pressures increase on the highly desirable lakefront areas. Finding and maintaining a balance is key to preserving the quality of our lakes.
Another area of concern is the elevated presence of illegal drugs within our community. The effectiveness of our law enforcement group is key to diminishing the presence of and deterring the influx of illegal drugs and activities.
It will be important to monitor construction of the new Village Hall and Community Center and improvements to the wastewater treatment plant and sewer lift station. I am most excited for the new Village Hall and Community Center that will be a prominent fixture in Twin Lakes for our residents to use for generations to come.
Wagner: The goal is to keep Twin Lakes a great place to live. I am just one vote if I get in, (but I) will be responsible and work to ensure no new taxes. If elected, in whatever area I am assigned to be Trustee over, it’s all about saving taxpayers money and doing the best job possible for the people and town.
Four vie for three Paddock Lake village trustee seats in April 6 election
PADDOCK LAKE — Four candidates are vying for three trustee seats on the Paddock Lake Village Board in the April 6 general election.
The candidates are: Incumbents Scott Garland and Bena Ahlberg and challengers Renee Brickner and John Poole. Poole is also running in the April election for the Paddock Lake seat on Westosha Central High School Board.
Incumbent Terry Burns is unopposed in the April 6 election for village presidents.
Trustees serve two-year terms and are paid $250 per month.
Each trustee candidate was asked to answer the same three questions. Their responses are as follows:
Why are you running for a position on the Village Board?
Ahlberg: Growing up, Paddock Lake was a second home to me. When my husband and I were looking to purchase a house, we knew Paddock Lake was the place we wanted to call home. We will be starting a family in the next couple of years and are deeply committed to this community for decades to come. I want to ensure a stable, welcoming and safe community for my family and all of the other residents of Paddock Lake.
I was appointed to the Village of Paddock Lake Board in May 2020 to fill a vacant position and have been invested in learning the details of what is going on in the village. I have enjoyed being able to offer a fresh perspective from a new generation on the board. I am passionate about Paddock Lake and hope to have the honor of serving the village for years to come.
Brickner: I have been attending monthly meetings for the past two years and observing our village government. As a longtime resident with children and grandchildren also living in the village, I feel I would be an asset to our community in helping make the Village of Paddock Lake a better place for everyone.
Garland: I want to try and continue to make a positive impact for this community now and for future generations. Simply put, I just want good for Paddock Lake.
Poole: I’m running because I want Paddock Lake to be an affordable and enjoyable place to live. It’s easier to effect change on a board of seven rather than 23, as when I was on the (Kenosha) County Board. We have two great lakes and a great county park. I would like to see more community-based events and festivals such as Oktoberfest.
What qualities and qualifications make you a good choice for voters?
Ahlberg: I grew up in a service-oriented family and participated in multiple organizations and events for the betterment of my community. I believe it’s important to not only view the big picture of the community itself but to also take into consideration the needs of individuals.
While currently serving on the board, I read all necessary materials and have had conversations with community members in order to form my opinions. It is the duty of a Trustee to be well informed in order to make decisions which impact the future of our community.
My career in the retail buying world is fast-paced and multi-dimensional. I have years of experience balancing a large budget and working with a variety of individuals and suppliers from a diverse background. I am not afraid to fight for what I believe to be fair, even when it may not be the easiest path.
Brickner: I have lived in the village and been involved in the community for 30 years. I have been an office manager/paralegal for 21 years. I have practical experience running a law office. As office manager, I am involved in the financial aspect of the law office (and have) past experience with finances and budgets while serving as the treasurer of the Central High School Booster Club.
As part of my employment, I am personable and compassionate in assisting our clients and the public, which would carry over in serving the residents of our community if I’m elected as Trustee for the Village of Paddock Lake.
Garland: I’ve been a village trustee the last two years. I’ve lived in Paddock Lake for over eight years and beyond Trustee — even if I end up not getting re-elected for another term — I am and will continue to be an active member of this community.
Poole: I’m an accountant with over 40 years of experience, so I can read and balance a budget. I served six years on the Kenosha County Board, so I know how government works. I have attended Paddock Lake Board meetings for over six years, so I am aware of what the issues are for the village.
What pressing issues would you like to help address?
Ahlberg: The Village of Paddock Lake continues to grow year after year. We have a delightful small community here with deep-rooted history. I believe it is important to nurture the traditions and the nuances which make Paddock Lake so special, while balancing the growth in the community that brings additional resources, businesses and population. I believe it is important to promote civic engagement with the next generation of residents in Paddock Lake.
Brickner: To make the board more accessible to our residents, making sure their voices are not only heard but receive the proper attention of the Village Board. I would like to help address improving our village, while bringing smart, balanced growth without raising taxes for the residents of our community.
Garland: Personally, if the funding was right, I would like to see an overpass crosswalk over Highway 50, making it safer for our residents to cross. Not just for students at Central, but for everyone, especially now that there will soon be a band shelter at Old Settler’s Park. I’m also a community events kind of guy. I’d like to see a few more events in the community, other than our annual Oktoberfest event.
Poole: The most pressing issue we have today is getting the village re-open for business. Our businesses are struggling because of the lockdowns. It’s been a year, time to end the lockdowns, or we won’t have any businesses left.
Baysinger, Poole vie for Paddock Lake seat on Westosha Central School Board
PADDOCK LAKE — John Poole has challenged incumbent Cheryl Baysinger for the Paddock Lake seat on the Westosha Central High School Board of Education. Voters will select between the candidates in the April 6 general election.
Incumbent Terry Simmons is unopposed in the election for the Wheatland seat on the board, as is incumbent Bonnie Felske of Salem Lakes for the board’s at-large seat. Annual pay for School Board members is $2,790 for officers and $2,570 for members.
Baysinger and Poole were asked to answer the same three questions. Their responses are as follows:
Why are you running for a position on the Board of Education?
Baysinger: I am running for this position because I enjoy it and would like to continue to be involved with the great institution that it is. I believe we all need to provide for the youth in our community. I was provided a great education and believe all the students in my community deserve the same. I have been doing this job for 18 years and believe I have helped in Central’s growth and want to continue to help it and all of the students succeed.
Poole: I’m running because no one else stepped up to run and my opponent has never had an opponent in her 18 years on the board. The voters have a big choice to make regarding the $40 million referendum for Central High School in the spring election. I’m personally against the $40 million referendum, and since my opponent is for it, the voters have a clear choice.
What qualities and qualifications make you a good choice for voters?
Baysinger: I am a good listener and truly care about the future of the students and community. I believe I understand this job and have the respect of my peers. I have lived in the Central community most of my life and have been a neighbor to the school for over 30 years. I believe I represent the community well.
Poole: I’m an accountant with over 40 years of experience, so I can read and balance a budget. I served six years on the Kenosha County Board, so I know how government works. My mother was a teacher for over 30 years, so I know what challenges a teacher faces.
What pressing issues would you like to help address?
Baysinger: Funding and facilities are both issues we face today and in the future. The state funding formula is really complicated and apparently lacking across the state, as we see constant referenda for buildings and operations from many schools. We are a growing community (and) have done a good job in attracting open-enrollment students, but we cannot provide the spaces these kids deserve.
Open enrollment is important, because part of the state funding formula is based on the per pupil count. And we want to keep our resident students in our district. Keeping the quality staff we currently have at Central is also key. I feel our facility needs can be addressed with the current referendum we have brought forward this spring. The state funding issue has to be addressed by our state government, and I can only share my opinion with my representatives.
Poole: The most pressing issue we have today is getting the children back in school full-time. The data is overwhelming that children are at very low risk from COVID-19 and also much less likely than adults to spread it. It’s time they are back in school so their parents can work. If the board wants to pass the $40 million referendum, then we need kids back in school so parents can work to pay for it.
April 6 Election: Glembocki, Grenus to square off in Wheatland chairman race
WHEATLAND — Longtime Town chairman William Glembocki is being challenged by Diane Grenus in the April 6 general election.
The contest follows a contentious year in Wheatland during which the town and Fire Department were unable to solidify a plan for a new fire station and heated exchanges were frequent at town meetings.
The chairman serves a two-year term and is compensated $9,000 annually.
Wheatland supervisors Andrew Lois and Kelly Wilson, town clerk Sheila Siegler, treasurer Deborah Vos, and Constable Robert Santelli, are running unopposed. Supervisors are paid $6,000 annually. The clerk is paid $41,165. The treasurer is paid $36,710. The Constable is paid $20 per hour. These are also two-year terms.
Terry Simmons is running unopposed to fill the seat vacated by retiring judge Fred Hewitt. The judge is paid $7,000 annually and serves a four-year term.
Both chairman candidates were asked to respond in 150 words or less to three questions regarding their bid for public office. Their responses, in alphabetical order by candidate, are provided below.
What qualities and qualifications make you a good choice for voters?
Glembocki: I have 12 years of experience working as chairman for the Town of Wheatland. I love the Town of Wheatland and the people who live here. I want to continue to work for the betterment of our town, but am not interested in pushing more government on them.
I like to use common sense when issues come up. I listen to all sides and must sometimes make decisions that not everyone agrees with. Sometimes I must accept decisions that I do not agree with. But, that is part of the job that I was elected to do. I always have the best interests of the town in mind with each decision made.
Grenus: When elected, I am representing the people, so I feel a sincere responsibility to do the job the best way possible. Important quality is the ability to listen and hear what people are telling me. I am a communicator and like to hear people’s opinions. Equally important is to act on questions/concerns/issues without a predetermined mind-set.
I am proactive in responses vs reactive. I look for ways to be efficient in process and informative with information. I have always had strong work ethic and values, but 22 years working at a company that has strict SOPs, U.S. and European regulations, further instilled the essence of working within set parameters and underscores the similarities and necessity of following the Wisconsin State Statues and town regulations. I was awarded ARMA Chapter Leader of the Year for leadership skills for providing learning opportunities to support member’s individual job skills at their respective companies.
What role should the Town Board take in bringing a plan forward for a new fire station, if any?
Glembocki: The taxpayers of Wheatland own the Fire Department and the Town Board is voted in to represent the taxpayers. As representatives, the Town Board should come up with an economically feasible plan that the citizens of Wheatland will be more receptive to. Although the voters of Wheatland voted against a new building for the Fire Department, the board should continue working with the Fire Department for their future needs. I feel we can come up with a plan that will work for everyone.
Grenus: It is important to align the Fire Department role with the mission of the town to ensure the safekeeping of people and property in our community while at the same time protect the health of the volunteers. The board has a two-fold responsibility — to the community to manage their tax dollars efficiently and to the Fire Department to have funds to cycle equipment.
It is financially responsible for the board to save funds to support the fire department for purchase of equipment or down payment on a new building. Likewise, the Fire Department is responsible to supplement money thru fundraisers. The experts in their fields should drive the project management plan for a new fire station with roles identified early on, for example fire chief scope and execution, treasurer finance and procurement, bids/needs assessment legal review, support teams with assigned roles and tasks.
What pressing issues would you like to help address?
Glembocki: Making sure we get the most for our tax dollars is important. Maintaining a good relationship with our rescue service and maintaining/repairing roads are some pressing issues now. Working with different opinions and trying to reach a happy medium is always an issue, but I will keep doing my best to represent what I feel is the best for all citizens of the Town of Wheatland.
Grenus: I believe in using Committee of the Whole to allow the community to voice their opinions. I would also work to:
Create subcommittees to aide decision making and reduce tabling meetings.
Microphones at all the meetings for clarity of discussions.
All meetings held on social media platform and archived for convenient viewing
Create a positive environment where decisions can be made and change can be brought about.
Improve town website to be a “go-to” site for information and contact information of elected officials.
Maintain an expectation of respect and loyalty for all people.
Provide proactive response vs reactive and visibility vs absenteeism characteristics.
Voting for me as the next chairman of Wheatland means you will get 730 days to have your voices heard; your concerns identified, your reality understood and problem-solving to try to achieve a satisfactory outcome.
April 6 election: Benitez-Morgan, Dougvillo face off in Branch 1 Circuit Court race
Judge Larisa Benitez-Morgan, appointed to the Kenosha County Circuit Court early last year, will have a challenger in her first run for election this spring.
Also running for the Branch 1 seat in the April 6 election is Kenosha resident Gerad Dougvillo. A former prosecutor in Racine County, Dougvillo has been working since 2016 as a court commissioner in Walworth County.
Benitez-Morgan, also of Kenosha, was appointed to the Branch 1 seat in February 2020, chosen by Gov. Tony Evers to fill the vacancy left by the retirement of longtime Judge David Bastianelli.
The seat is one of two judgeships that will be up for contention in April. With Judge Mary K. Wagner announcing she will step down at the end of her term, two candidates are vying in the April election for the Branch 6 seat. Competing for Wagner’s seat are Deputy Kenosha County District Attorney Angelina Gabriele and local attorney Angela Cunningham. Elizabeth Pfeuffer, a Kenosha County court commissioner, was eliminated fromcontention in the Feb. 16 primary election.
Incumbent Circuit Court Judge Chad Kerkman of Randall is unopposed in the race for Branch 8. Circuit court judges serve six-year terms and are paid $147,555 annually.
Following are answers the Branch 1 candidates submitted to questions summited in a questionnaire.
What do you see as the qualities most important for a circuit court judge?
Benitez-Morgan: a) proven litigation and judicial experience in the types of cases circuit court judges hear; from start to finish of a case; b) knowledge of the applicable law; c) proven belief that everyone who interacts with the court system should be treated fairly and with respect; d) proven dedication and commitment to not only the rule of law, but to the community one serves; and e) willingness and desire to learn and grow.
Dougvillo: The most effective and admired judges are those who are knowledgeable in the law, willing to consistently make the tough decisions and are adept in their ability to hear more than words being spoken in their courtroom. Before becoming a circuit court judge, a person must have a firm understanding of the various areas of the law they will be required to rule on as a judge. The bench is not a place to learn on the job.
A judge must apply the law as written and not bend or twist the law in order to fill a temporary need or agenda. Often times, making the tough decision comes in the form of standing resolute in the face of public opinion or pressure. A judge must also have tremendous respect for every litigant and counsel that enters their courtroom. A judge’s demeanor, tone and willingness to listen are critical for both the dispensation and perception of justice. No matter the outcome, if a person does not feel as though they have been heard, they will never feel justice.
What makes you the best qualified candidate for the position?
Benitez-Morgan: I not only have the education, litigation, and judicial experience in all areas of law that a circuit court judge hears, I have actual legal and judicial experience here in Kenosha.
I have dedicated my legal career to serving Kenosha, whether as a plaintiff’s attorney or as a defense attorney, and now I have had the privilege to serve Kenosha as a circuit court judge.
Kenosha deserves a circuit court judge with a proven track record of service and dedication to Kenosha.
Dougvillo: The combination of my professional and personal history make me the best choice for the people of Kenosha County. Professionally, my entire career has been dedicated to serving the community as a whole and seeking justice for everyone involved in our legal system. As an assistant district attorney I served as an advocate for individual victims, grieving families, small businesses and for the betterment of the entire community. As a judicial official for the past 5 years, I have a proven history of ensuring all those who come before me are afforded equal and fair protection under the law. I have also worked to expand access and ease of use of our court system to those who are otherwise disadvantaged.
Personally, as a husband, father, and lifelong resident of Kenosha, whose family has called Kenosha home for over 100 years, I have a sincere investment in our community. As your judge, the citizens of Kenosha County will be assured to have someone on their bench who is truly committed to ensuring Kenosha continues to grow and prosper.
Candidates in Kenosha County Circuit Branch 1 race address equality, equity, technology and reform
Candidates for the Kenosha County Circuit Court Branch 1 judgeship recently spoke on issues of equity and equality, technology in the courtroom and court reforms at the first in a series of forums sponsored by the Kenosha County Bar Association.
Offered as a Zoom livestream video conference and via phone, the forum featured challenger Gerad Dougvillo, a Kenosha resident and a Walworth County Court commissioner, and Judge Larisa Benitez-Morgan of Kenosha, previously a public defender, appointed a year ago following the retirement of Judge David Bastianelli.
The two candidates will face each other in the April 6 election.
There is also an election on April 6 for Circuit Court Branch 6 between local attorney Angela Cunningham and Deputy District Attorney Angelina Gabrielle. They also took part in the Feb. 2 forum and a report on their comments ran in the Feb. 3 edition of the Kenosha News, ahead of the Feb. 16 primary election between Cunningham, Gabrielle and Kenosha County Court Commissioner Elizabeth Pfeuffer, who was eliminated from contention in the primary.
Equity, equal justice
Increasing access to equitable and equal justice is something Dougvillo said he has done as a court commissioner in Walworth County.
In his five years as commissioner, he said he has “completely been responsible” for overhauling how the court handles small claims cases and informing people of legal representation rights.
“So that way, when they come to court, it’s less scary experience and they’re not set up for failure,” he said. “They have an opportunity to be heard without getting struck out right away.”
Benitez-Morgan said as a judge she wants equity for everyone — from the accused to the victim — and for them to be treated fairly in the court system. As for equal justice, she said that everyone should be treated the same with equal access to attorneys and “the law should apply equally to everyone.”
Future of virtual conferencing
While the pandemic has challenged the legal system to use technology to accommodate court business, candidates were also asked about transitioning back to in-person hearings and whether Zoom meetings, teleconferencing and video conferencing should continue into the future.
Dougvillo said that while the court has made some transitions to hearings in person in Walworth, he continues to also use telephone and Zoom conferences. He said it gives people “greater ease of access” to attend court proceedings and hold some hearings without people having to come from longer distances for a 10- to 15-minute hearing when they can be done remotely.
“There’s also something to be said for actually having to come to court for some of these matters, as compared to appearing on your couch in a tank top for court,” Dougvillo said.
In cases of witness testimony in domestic abuse or for a harassment injunction, for example, in-person attendance is preferred, he said.
“Again, to be able to assess people’s credibility, demeanor in court and be able to cross examine those people for the attorneys and litigants, that really means a lot to be in person,” Dougvillo said.
Benitez-Morgan said she’s found Zoom conferencing “very beneficial.”
“It’s part of the equitable and equal access,” she said. “Sometimes, it’s easier for somebody to come and make an appearance on a Zoom call for 10 minutes and still keep their job, then lose their job at the factory ... because they had to take a half day to come to court.”
Role in systemic reform
The candidates’ answers to the role of judges in reforming the criminal justice system were mixed.
Benitez-Morgan said that it depends on how such reform is defined.
“If we’re talking about changing how the law is determined, that’s not our role,” she said. “That’s the legislature. The legislature decides what that is.”
She said, however, if it involves being educated in matters, such as implicit bias, then “absolutely.”
“Judges need to learn about those sorts of things, and there’s plenty of learning examples and opportunities,” Benitez-Morgan said.
The reforms are already taking place, according to Dougvillo, with the emergence and “embracement” of treatment courts. Such courts are available to serve any number of needs, from mental health to drunk driving and drug dependency.
“These are all courts that are, in one way, often tied to the reform of what can be under the umbrella of criminal justice reform,” Dougvillo said. “And those don’t happen without the judges on board, without the judges pushing for those.”
The local bar association plans to hold another virtual candidates forum in advance of the April 6 election.
Cunningham, Gabriele advance to general election in April in Branch 6 judge race
A Kenosha defense attorney and the county’s deputy district attorney will square off in the April general election in the race for the Kenosha County Circuit Court Branch 6 judge seat.
Angela Cunningham, 41, of Kenosha, and Deputy District Attorney Angelina Gabriele, 51, of Pleasant Prairie, were the top two vote-getters in Tuesday’s primary election. With 100 percent of precincts reporting, unofficial results showed Cunningham receiving the most votes, 3,607, and Gabriele receiving 2,777.
The results are unofficial until a canvass of the votes later this week.
A third candidate, Kenosha County Court Commissioner Elizabeth Pfeuffer, 48, of Somers, received 1,901 votes and was eliminated from contention.
Cunningham and Gabriele are vying for the seat held by long-time Judge Mary K. Wagner, who announced she would be stepping down when her term ends this summer.
Grassroots effort
Cunningham said a grassroots effort has helped her reach out to the community, which was ready to vote “in spite of 16 inches of snow (Tuesday).”
“I think given the recent events that have happened in Kenosha in the last six to seven months, Kenosha is at a pivotal point where its community is ready to see somebody who is in a leadership position and recognizes the systemic racism that exists in our court system,” she said. “I have been the candidate that has pointed out that that’s an issue. And, I want to address it if elected judge.”
Should Cunningham be elected, she would be the first Black judge to serve Kenosha County.
“That’s not the reason why I think people should support me,” Cunningham said. “It’s my community involvement, it’s my breadth of experience in various legal areas and the fact that I have personal and professional experience that judges will deal with, such as poverty, mental illness, alcohol and drug abuse and systemic racism — because I think that is a serious issue that judges need to recognize.”
Experience, dedication
Gabriele, who has been with the county District Attorney’s Office for 25 years, said she was feeling “really good” having been chosen by voters to continue to the general election in April.
“It was a little nerve-wracking with the weather (Tuesday) morning,” she said. “I was a little concerned people wouldn’t take the time to go vote. I’m glad that they did.
“I’m glad that my message resonated with the voters.”
Gabriele said voters want a judge who has experience in court and “proven dedication to the Kenosha community.”
She said people are concerned about the “rule of law, and that politics and public opinion not enter into decisions made in the courtroom.”
“I feel real strongly about that, as well,” Gabriele said. “I think people want a candidate who is truly dedicated to Kenosha, and I think they were able to look at me and look past campaign slogans and see the work I’ve done for the Kenosha community for the past 25 years.”
Pfeuffer could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.
The Branch 6 election is one of two judicial elections to be decided in April. The second will feature challenger Gerad Dougvillo, a Kenosha resident and a Walworth County Court commissioner, and incumbent Judge Larisa Benitez-Morgan of Kenosha, previously a public defender, for the Kenosha County Circuit Court Branch 1 judgeship.
Benitez-Morgan was appointed a year ago following the retirement of Judge David Bastianelli.
Deborah Kerr and Jill Underly advance to spring election in race for state superintendent
State superintendent candidates Deborah Kerr and Jill Underly will advance to the spring election which will determine who will be Wisconsin’s next top education official.
Kerr, a Republican-backed candidate who says she is a Democrat, maintained an early lead throughout the evening but was overtaken by Underly, who had the backing of the state’s largest teachers union, with less than 12 percent of precincts left to report.
Underly had received almost 3,000 more votes than Kerr when the race was called by the Associated Press.
Kerr led the group of seven primary candidates in fundraising and spending according to campaign finance reports.
Underly garnered a large number of endorsements from across the state including the recommendation of Wisconsin’s largest teachers union.
“I feel great,” Kerr said in an interview. “We’ve taken one step forward to creating a world-class education system in Wisconsin.”
“I’m pumped,” Underly said in an interview. “Equity is a big piece of why I ran and I want to set all students (in Wisconsin) up for success.”
Both candidates noted that measures need to be taken to return children to schools safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic and both plan to advocate for support from the Biden administration to do so if they win the April 6 election.
As polls closed Tuesday night in Wisconsin, election clerks once again turned to the task of processing ballots — although with just one statewide race and a smattering of local contests on the ballot, the spring primary was a decidedly more low-key affair than the last election.
Unlike the Nov. 3 election, when the presidential race and congressional and state legislative races were on the ballot, the only statewide race this time pitted one Republican-backed candidate against six others with more Democratic support in the officially nonpartisan contest to be the state’s K-12 education leader.
Also seeking election to the position were assistant state superintendent Sheila Briggs who came in third; Shandowlyon Hendricks-Williams, a former employee at the state education department who came in fourth; Troy Gunderson, Viterbo University professor and former superintendent of the School District of West Salem who came in fifth; Steve Krull, principal of Milwaukee’s Garland Elementary School and former Air Force instructor who came in sixth; and Joe Fenrick, a Fond du Lac high school science teacher who came in seventh.
“I’m very optimistic,” Hendricks-Williams said. “I’m sad of course to report that the results were not enough to get us to the primary but I’m grateful for the support my campaign received, to my family and friends who stood by me and I’m grateful to God knowing he has a plan for all of us.”The superintendent position oversees the Department of Public Instruction, which has broad powers managing the state’s public school system. That includes setting priorities and a two-year budget request, managing a variety of education programs statewide.
The seat is open for the first time in over a decade after Gov. Tony Evers, who won statewide elections to head the agency for three consecutive four-year terms, assumed Wisconsin’s highest office. Current state Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor was appointed by Evers in January 2019 after he won the 2018 governor’s race. She did not seek election this year.
Gerad Dougvillo to challenge Judge Larisa Benitez-Morgan in spring election
Judge Larisa Benitez-Morgan, appointed to the Kenosha County Circuit Court early this year, will have a challenger in her first run for election this spring.
Benitez-Morgan was appointed to the Branch 1 seat in February, chosen by Gov. Tony Evers to fill the vacancy left by the retirement of longtime Judge David Bastianelli. She confirmed she is planning to run for election in April to try to retain the seat.
Also planning to run for the seat is Kenosha resident Gerad Dougvillo. A former prosecutor in Racine County, Dougvillo has been working since 2016 as a court commissioner in Walworth County.
The seat is one of two judgeships that will be up for election in April. With Judge Mary K. Wagner announcing she will step down at the end of her term, three candidates plan to run for her Branch 6 seat. Competing for Wagner’s seat are Deputy Kenosha County District Attorney Angelina Gabriele, attorney Angela Cunningham, and Elizabeth Pfeuffer, a Kenosha County court commissioner.
The incumbent
Benitez-Morgan, 57, became a judge just as the COVID-19 pandemic upended most aspects of life, including the court system. Since taking the bench, most court proceedings have been online, and she never had the usual investiture ceremony for judges because of limits on public gatherings.
But despite those challenges, Benitez-Morgan said, she said she has found her work as a judge even more rewarding than she hoped. “It’s been better than expected, I really really love this job,” she said.
Prior to her appointment to the bench, Benitez-Morgan, a Kenosha resident for about 24 years, was an attorney with the Kenosha County Public Defender’s office. As a public defender she handled juvenile cases and criminal defense, handling a number of high-profile cases including the ongoing Chrystul Kizer homicide case that has received international attention.
She was in private practice as a civil attorney working on issues like real estate, trademark and copyright law before joining the public defender’s office in 2008.
At the public defender’s office, she was known for helping clients well beyond handling their cases, working with adult clients to make sure they had received a GED if they had not finished high school and meeting young clients to work on tutoring on weekends.
As judge, Benitez-Morgan said she wants to make sure that everyone involved in a case, from victims to defendants to family members and attorneys, all feel they are heard and treated respectfully.
“For that person coming into court, whether it’s the victim, the parent of a victim, the defendant—for that moment, it is the most important day and time of their life and it needs to be respected and treated that way,” Benitez-Morgan said.
Benitez-Morgan, who is Hispanic, said she is the first person of color to serve as judge in Kenosha or the surrounding counties of Racine and Walworth, and she thinks that is an important change. “I’m a big believer in the thought that the judiciary should be reflective of the community it services,” she said.
The challenger
Dougvillo, 39, grew up in Kenosha, attended Marquette University for his undergraduate degree and — like Benitez-Morgan — attended John Marshall Law School in Chicago. He joined the Racine County District Attorney’s Office in 2009 as an assistant district attorney, working his way up in the office to become a specialist in prosecuting white collar and financial crimes.
He was appointed in 2016 to serve as court commissioner for the Walworth County Circuit Court. As commissioner he serves over criminal and civil matters, including handling initial appearances, setting bond, small claims court , traffic court and domestic violence injunctions. While judges must live in the county where they serve, Dougvillo said he has not been required to live in Walworth County as a commissioner, and has continued to live in Kenosha.
“I’m somebody who has been a part of the community my entire life and my family for three generations before that,” he said. “I really have a strong interest in seeing the community grow and seeing it prosper and do well.”
Dougvillo said he has also worked as an educator in Kenosha, for a number of years teaching legal research and writing in the Carthage College paralegal program and serving as adjunct faculty at Herzing University teaching criminal law courses.
“This is something that I’ve had my eye on essentially my whole career, and the opportunity to do that at home in Kenosha was the ultimate goal,” Dougvillo said of his decision to run for the judgeship.
If elected, he said, he would focus on applying the law in the interest of justice. “It’s not the court’s duty to create the law or bend it for a certain will or a certain agenda,” he said. “Within that application of the law you do your best to find and afford justice for the litigants before you.”
Kerr wants to decentralize state education department; Underly called proposal a 'Hail Mary' campaign ploy
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin state schools superintendent candidate Deborah Kerr is proposing decentralizing the Department of Public Instruction and moving or rehiring its more than 400 employees from Madison into offices across the state.
Kerr, a former Brown Deer superintendent who is backed by conservatives, faces Pecatonica Superintendent Jill Underly in the April 6 election. Underly is backed by the state teachers union and Democrats. The race is officially nonpartisan.
Kerr detailed her proposal to move the state education department out of Madison on Wednesday. Its current office is a couple blocks away from the state Capitol.
“Under DPI’s current model, agency staff are plucked from the Madison area, and that’s not inclusive of any of the diversity and the needs of our Wisconsin children,” Kerr said at a news conference in Milwaukee.
Kerr said she would perform an “equity audit” of DPI staff and look to hire new staff who live in communities outside of Madison, possibly resulting in terminations of some current employees. Kerr, who lives in Caledonia, would not move to Madison and would work at offices around the state.
Underly called Kerr’s proposal a “Hail Mary to get more attention for a flailing campaign.”
“This is a very expensive endeavor,” said Underly, who previously worked as an assistant manager at DPI. “What people want are more resources so they can hire school counselors and nurses and teachers; they don’t want to waste resources on DPI.”
Kerr said part of the intention with the shift would be to work more closely with private schools, including those that accept publicly funded vouchers that pay for some students to attend private schools. Kerr is a supporter of the voucher program while Underly wants to freeze new admissions.
If the state superintendent were to need new office space for staff outside of Madison, she would likely require approvals from other officials, according to Legislative Reference Bureau analyst Richard Loeza.
New rentals would need approval from the Department of Administration secretary and Gov. Tony Evers, while new buildings would need approval in the capital budget.
Evers is a Democrat and former state superintendent who served as Underly’s boss when she was at the department. He has not endorsed in the race.