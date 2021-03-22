National Guardsmen on their way to Milwaukee foil Kenosha home burglary attempt

The quick thinking of two National Guardsmen stopped what appeared to be a home burglary at Kenosha residence early Friday morning.

And as a result, felony charges were filed Monday against two defendants.

Caleb Vincent Tucker, 21, and Joshua D. Tucker, 20, no home address listed, each face a felony count of burglary and and a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property as a party to a crime. Caleb Tucker also is charged with a misdemeanor count of bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police were called to the area of the Nature Center, 1401 16th Ave., for a burglary call at a nearby residence at 7:54 a.m.

Police spoke with the caller and another man, who stated they were in the National Guard headed to Milwaukee when they observed three suspects go through a basement window at a nearby residence.

One of the witnesses described one of the subjects wearing what appeared to be a World War I era gas mask, while another had black clothing, gloves and a hood pulled over his head.

A third subject, a female, was described as wearing white gloves with a hood over her head.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}