National Prescription Drug Take Back Day collections held in Kenosha County

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day collection events were held Saturday at two Kenosha County locations.

The events — at the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha and the County Center in Bristol — offered the opportunity for people to safely dispose of medications for free, while also receiving Narcan training and information about other behavioral health resources available in the community.

Collection events are typically held twice yearly, in the spring and fall.

A list of safe disposal sites that are available year-round is on the Kenosha County website, which includes other related information. The drop-off sites include:

Kenosha County Public Safety Building, 1000 55th St., Kenosha; Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (excluding holidays);

Good Value Pharmacy, 3207 80th St., Kenosha; Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sundays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.;

Meijer Pharmacy, 7701 Green Bay Road, Kenosha; Monday—Friday, 9 a.m.—9 p.m.; Saturdays, 9 a.m.—7 p.m.; Sundays 10 a.m.—6 p.m.;

Pleasant Prairie Police Department, 8600 Green Bay Road, Pleasant Prairie; Monday—Friday, 7 a.m. to 4:30 pm (excluding holidays);

Somers Fire and Rescue Department, 7511 12th St. (Highway E), Somers; Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (excluding holidays);

Village of Salem Lakes, 9814 Antioch Road (Highway 83), Salem Lakes; Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (excluding holidays);

Twin Lakes Police Department, 920 Lance Drive, Twin Lakes; 24 hours a day, 7 days a week;

University of Wisconsin-Parkside Police Department, 900 Wood Road, Tallent Hall (East side of building); 24 hours a day/7 days a week;

Walgreens Pharmacy, 3805 80th St., Kenosha; 24 hours a day/7 days a week.