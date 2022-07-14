National Suicide Prevention Lifeline getting new number

A new, three-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number, which anyone in the country can call or text during a mental health crisis, starts Saturday.

Local mental health officials said people will be able to connect to mental health services by calling “988,” a far easier to remember than the old 11-digit number, although the old number will still work.

Kari Foss, behavioral health manager at the Kenosha County Division of Aging & disability Service, said that while the number is different, the services remain unchanged.

“As far as Wisconsin and Kenosha are concerned, you shouldn’t notice any difference in service,” Foss said. “We want our community to rest assured, we’ve had these relationships for a long time,”

Foss said that, nationally, advertising of the change has been relatively quiet, since some states are less prepared for the change. Wisconsin, however, was “well ahead of other states.”

“It’s a massive endeavor, it’s nice to see we’ve been able to make forward momentum through a pandemic,” Foss said. “I feel relieved that our community has another way to ask for help.”

Additional needs

Jack Rose, president of the Kenosha County branch of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, said that the new number was “a better way to ring the bell,” but that it was not a solution to the community’s mental health treatment shortcomings.

“We have good mental health treatment here, but we’re still lacking,” Rose said.

That includes a shortage of therapists and psychologists, and a lack of a psychiatric ward in the area. Chapter 51 cases, when people are put in emergency detention because of a mental health crisis or other criteria, have to be sent to facilities two hours away in Winnebago, Rose said.

“We just need to improve the network we have her in Kenosha,” Rose said. “With COVID and the number of people living with mental illness, the anxiety and worry, it’s creating the perfect storm. So we need to be able to care for the people living with depression and anxiety.”

City under strain

Foss also felt the state of mental health in Kenosha had been put under additional strain over the past few years, and not just because of the pandemic.

“There’s been a lot of violence in our community as well,” Foss said. “People are living with more anxiety for certain.”

For those in crisis, Foss provided a few other numbers residents could call.

The Kenosha Human Development Services has a 24-hour crisis intervention line, at 262-657-7188. The Mental Health and Substance Abuse Resource Center, which provides services free of charge, can be reached at 262-764-8555.