The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning for portions of South Central and Southeast Wisconsin, including Kenosha and Racine, forcing closings, pre-emptive measures, from at least two local schools on Wednesday.

According to the weather service, the alert commences at 9 a.m. Wednesday and continues through noon on Thursday. Carthage College will be closed and "all in-person activities canceled," due to the storm warning according to the college's website. Students are being encouraged to check their campus e-mail for notifications from faculty on alternate remote class arrangements or assignments. St. Joseph Academy, upper and lower campuses, have no school on Wednesday, due to the weather warning. The schools issued the closings in automatic notifications to the Kenosha News late Tuesday.

According to the weather warning, "significant icing" is expected with the forecast calling for ice accumulations of a quarter to a half inch and winds gusting to as high as 40 mph. The icy weather could result in power outages and tree damage and travel "could be nearly impossible," according the weather service.

"The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes," the warning states.

Weather service officials said they are discouraging travel during the ice warning, but that those who must should keep an extra flashlight along with food and water in the vehicle in case of emergency.

Meteorologist Aidan Kuroski said that while the ice storm warning is relatively unusual, residents should be prepared. As of early Wednesday, he said there was "uncertainty" with the amount of ice accumulation in Kenosha as the southeastern-most area of the state may be warmer and experience freezing rain, with the possibility of more rain than ice.

"But, the concerns are certainly there for accumulating ice," he said. "Typically, with freezing rain, there's not much you can do about it."

A gale warning will also be in effect from noon until 9 p.m. Wednesday with winds from the northeast 23 to 35 mph and gusts of more than 40 mph.

Falling tree limbs as a result of ice accumulation and possible power outages "will be a concern with this event, especially, since we're going to have upwards of 40 mph winds, as well," said Kuroski.

