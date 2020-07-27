Native American Boy Scout builds wigwam for Eagle Scout project

The wigwam was popular both because of its effectiveness in keeping warmth in and wind, rain and snow out, and because it was easy to assemble, take down and reuse the materials for the wigwam at the next camp.

“I wanted to follow the Native-American way of finding an elder to learn from,” Diego said.

Guided by Skip Twardosz, a respected elder of Potawatomi descent who lives in Burlington, Diego took the time to learn more about the Potawatomi, who were also known as the “Keepers of the Fire.” Not only did Skip show the group how to build a wagnogan, but also he took the time to share his Potawatomi culture, including specific roles that men and women had when constructing a lodge.

That first morning, the women assembled, went out and selected the maple saplings that would be used for the lodge poles. The men helped bring the saplings back. While the men and boys constructed the wigwam, the women helped tie it together.

The group was also taught protocols of respect, which included offering tobacco and a prayer when cutting saplings and other plants, as well as placing tobacco in each hole used for the lodge poles.