Native American Boy Scout builds wigwam for Eagle Scout project

SOMERS — Diego Alanis’ friends, family and fellow scouts gathered last weekend to build a wigwam on the Old Indian Trail at Hawthorne Hollow in Somers.
Diego, a Life Scout with Kenosha Boy Scout Troop 505, which is chartered by First Presbyterian Church, is working on his Eagle Scout project. He is 16 years old and a junior at Indian Trail High School.
While a Life Scout, a candidate for the Eagle Scout rank must plan, develop and give leadership to others in a service project helpful to a religious institution, school or community group.
Diego, an enrolled member of the Sicangu, or Rosebud Sioux, tribe in South Dakota, chose to build a wigwam — or “wagnogan” as the Potowatomi call it — after learning the history of the Potawatomi in Kenosha.
The Old Indian Trail at Hawthorn Hollow has been used by Native Americans, most recently by the Potawatomi tribe, followed by the settlers. The path became a set route for travel by horseback and foot alike from Chicago to Green Bay.
The Potawatomi lived in what is now Wisconsin for hundreds of years and are believed to be the first people to live in what we now call Kenosha. The word “Kenosha” is actually a variation of the name Kenozia, meaning “pike”, a name given by the Potawatomi.
The wagnogan was the most common form of shelter for the Potawatomi. It was used both in winter while traveling during hunts and in villages during the summer along with another shelter, the longhouse.
The wigwam was popular both because of its effectiveness in keeping warmth in and wind, rain and snow out, and because it was easy to assemble, take down and reuse the materials for the wigwam at the next camp.
“I wanted to follow the Native-American way of finding an elder to learn from,” Diego said.
Guided by Skip Twardosz, a respected elder of Potawatomi descent who lives in Burlington, Diego took the time to learn more about the Potawatomi, who were also known as the “Keepers of the Fire.” Not only did Skip show the group how to build a wagnogan, but also he took the time to share his Potawatomi culture, including specific roles that men and women had when constructing a lodge.
That first morning, the women assembled, went out and selected the maple saplings that would be used for the lodge poles. The men helped bring the saplings back. While the men and boys constructed the wigwam, the women helped tie it together.
The group was also taught protocols of respect, which included offering tobacco and a prayer when cutting saplings and other plants, as well as placing tobacco in each hole used for the lodge poles.
“I chose to work with Hawthorn Hollow because the children would be able to see the wagnogan and how the Potawatomi lived,” Diego said. “I also wanted to be part of this majestic story and to model the teaching that I stand on the shoulders of my ancestors and I am here in this life because of the way they lived.
“I am grateful for this opportunity, and in the end, I hope the children stay engaged with learning more about the Potawatomi.”
