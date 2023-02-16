During Monday’s Somers Plan Commission meeting, members were presented with the concept for a compressed natural gas fueling station, proposed for the southeast corner of 72nd Avenue and First Street. Clean Energy Fuels Corp., a California-based energy company, hopes to build and operate the facility.

The presentation included claims about the benefits of compressed natural gas, citing less air pollution and reduced noise compared to the noise made by diesel trucks.

The process of creating natural gas begins with organic waste, such as manure from farms, which is put into a digester for processing. The resulting biogas is captured and then purified. That refined natural gas is then distributed at natural gas stations.

In the conceptual design, the facility would be split into two types of fueling operations, time-fill and fast-fill. In time-fill, semi-trucks are parked in a secured private parking area and fueled while parked, similar to charging an electric vehicle. The service would be for the exclusive use of the facility’s anchor tenant. The commercial fleet fast-fill would be located outside the private fenced area, for use by other commercial fleet customers. Fueling would take place over a matter of minutes.