Naturalist association to hold annual Wolf Lake trail run at Bong State Recreation next month

BRIGHTON — Runners and walkers who love nature will have a chance to enjoy the great outdoors while helping raising funds to continue to help improve a state recreational area next month.

Bong Naturalist Association will hold its 22nd annual 5K Trail Run/Hike, or a 1 Mile Hike, at 9 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Richard Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road.

Scenic trails will surrounding participants along with over 4,500 acres of forest, prairie, lake, wetlands, and streams at the state park. Admission to the park will be free and guests and family members are welcome to attend the event. Pre-registration continues until Sept. 9 at https://5kevents.raceentry.com/races/wolf-lake-trail-run/2022/register. Also visit the Bong Naturalist Association Facebook page and click on events.

Fees for the following races included (and are subject to change after Sept. 9):

5K youth—14 and under—$18.00

1 mile hike—adult—$30.00

5K adult—$30.00

Hand-thrown pottery mug prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers in each 5K group. Each participant who pre-registers is guaranteed to receive a customer designed long-sleeve race shirt, according to trail run organizers with the Bong Naturalist Association.

Same-day registrants will receive shirts while supplies last. There will be raffles, music and refreshments too. Pets, however, are not allowed.

Individuals or businesses interested in helping sponsor the event, donate raffle items or offer any kind of assistance should contact bongnaturalistassociation@gmail.com.

The event is coordinated by the Bong Naturalist Association, an all-volunteer nonprofit local Friends of Wisconsin group with 100% of the proceeds going toward improving the park for people of all ages, abilities and sensitivities.

Questions? Contact the group by email at bongnaturalistassociation@gmail.com.