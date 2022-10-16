 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Nature Center hosts free Story Walk Trail program in Bristol

BRISTOL -- Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave., Bristol, is hosting a Story Walk Trail in partnership with the Kenosha Public Library through November.

Presented in cooperation with the Kenosha Public Library, the free program allows families to learn about how animals prepare for winter while hiking the yellow trail in Bristol Woods County Park.

The public can visit the park any time and begin at the yellow trail behind the nature center to follow the storybook signs and read "A Fall Ball for All" by Jamie A. Swenson.

The program is free and self-guided.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert