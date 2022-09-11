 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nature Center to celebrate Nature Playground Grand Opening on Sept. 17

BRISTOL -- Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave., will celebrate the "Nature Playground Grand Opening" with the Kenosha County Parks on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 11 a.m.

The public is invited to come "play test" the new nature playground in Bristol Woods after a grand opening ceremony.

The event is free; no registration required. Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for more upcoming events.

