 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Nature Center to host Invasive Species Workday on Saturday in Bristol

  • Comments

BRISTOL -- Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol, will hold an "Invasive Species Workday" on Saturday,. Aug. 27.

It will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, and volunteers will assist PNC staff with removing invasive plants around the nature center.

Tools are provided, but please bring your own gloves if possible. No registration is required; come and leave as you like.

Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for more upcoming events.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Proposed Illinois pot dispensary’s target market: Wisconsin

Proposed Illinois pot dispensary’s target market: Wisconsin

The owner of the proposed cannabis dispensary on the border with Wisconsin said, to be honest, the value of the location is because he knows people will come across the border from Wisconsin, where they cannot buy marijuana legally. “I don’t want to pretend anything else.”

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: Nat Turner launches massive slave revolt in Virginia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert