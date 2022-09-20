Nature playground dedicated by Kenosha County, Pringle Nature Center

BRISTOL — Kenosha County officials and Pringle Nature Center volunteers gathered Saturday for the dedication of a new nature playground in Bristol Woods Park.

Spearheaded by Pringle and built with the help of AmeriCorps, the playground was dedicated in honor of Barry Thomas a longtime Pringle volunteer who passed away earlier this year.

Located near the entrance to the Boundless Adventures aerial adventure park, the playground includes a seesaw made of logs, an outdoor play kitchen, outdoor musical instruments, and more.

The ribbon-cutting was part of Pringle’s annual Fall Fun Fest and World Migratory Bird Day activities that ran throughout the day Saturday.

Pringle Nature Center is located within Bristol Woods Park, 9800 160th Ave. (Highway MB) in Bristol.

More information about is available at https://www.pringlenc.org/ and https://www.kenoshacounty.org/1660/Bristol-Woods-Park.