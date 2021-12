The U.S. Navy Club of Kenosha-Ship 40 — which is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year — is hosting a Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance Ceremony Tuesday, starting at 11 a.m., at the Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave.

The annual program, which is free and open to everyone, honors "those who made the ultimate sacrifice to the United States in the attack at Pearl Harbor," according to club members.