Navy Club Ship 40 hosting Veterans Day program

The U.S. Navy Club of Kenosha-Ship 40 — which is celebrating its 80th anniversary on Nov. 16 — is hosting a Veterans Day program starting at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave.

The service, which is free and open to everyone, "honors all living service members of all branches of service," according to club members.

Coming up on Dec. 7 is the group's annual Pearl Harbor Day Service, also at 11 a.m. at the Civil War Museum.

That program honors "those who made the ultimate sacrifice to the United States in the attack at Pearl Harbor."

