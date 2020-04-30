Nearly 20% of inmates at Kenosha County jail facilities test positive for COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Nearly 20% of inmates at the Kenosha County Detention Center and the pretrial jail tested positive for COVID-19 in tests conducted this week.

On Monday and Tuesday, members of the Wisconsin National Guard tested all 420 inmates and 250 employees at the two facilities.

According to results released by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Thursday, 79 inmates and five employees tested positive for the virus this week. The department had earlier announced that 12 members of the staff and one inmate had tested positive,

Sgt. Christopher Hannah said he was not sure how many of those inmates who tested positive were symptomatic.

Information was not immediately available on how many of those inmates who tested positive were at KCDC and how many were at the pretrial facility.

Hannah said all of the inmates who tested positive are being housed in quarantined areas that had already been created at the two facilities.

According to Hannah, none of the inmates have been hospitalized.