Nearly 20% of inmates at Kenosha County jail facilities test positive for COVID-19

Nearly 20% of inmates at the Kenosha County Detention Center and the pretrial jail tested positive for COVID-19 in tests conducted this week.
On Monday and Tuesday, members of the Wisconsin National Guard tested all 420 inmates and 250 employees at the two facilities.
According to results released by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Thursday, 79 inmates and five employees tested positive for the virus this week. The department had earlier announced that 12 members of the staff and one inmate had tested positive,
Sgt. Christopher Hannah said he was not sure how many of those inmates who tested positive were symptomatic.
Information was not immediately available on how many of those inmates who tested positive were at KCDC and how many were at the pretrial facility.
Hannah said all of the inmates who tested positive are being housed in quarantined areas that had already been created at the two facilities.
According to Hannah, none of the inmates have been hospitalized.
The National Guard was called in to conduct the large-scale testing at the jail facilities at the suggestion of the Kenosha County Division of Health. The first cases among staff members at the facilities was announced April 13, but there was limited testing of inmates according to statements from the department.
“The confined areas at the Kenosha County Jail and the Kenosha County Detention Center present challenges when it comes to mitigation and elimination of the spread of illness or disease and COVID-19 is no exception,” according to a statement from the department. “This proactive testing is a step to help slow the spread of COVID-19.”
The sheriff’s department has been working to limit the spread of the virus at the jail since the early days of the pandemic by trying to quarantine inmates with flu-like symptoms and by limiting movement at the facilities.
Among the changes; meetings between attorneys and their support staff and defendants became phone conferences or meetings between glass partitions, eligible inmates were released from the facility with electronic monitoring, and inmates were provided with masks and the staff wears personal protective gear. People new to the facility have been kept in a segregated unit.
(this story will be updated)
